Man Accused of Murdering New Meadows Couple Declared Unfit, Committed to a Facility

Conservation Easement Agreement Reached for Part of Lake Island Near McCall
Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island. The conservation easement, which Payette Land Trust purchased from the land...
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Mule Deer Buck Shot and Left to Waste Near Lucile
LUCILE, ID - The Idaho Fish & Game is seeking more information on a 4x4 mule deer buck that was reportedly shot and left to waste near Lucile, ID sometime between the evening of December 13 and the morning of December 14. According to the IDFG, evidence at the scene...
KTVB
Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
Big Country News
