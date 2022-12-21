Read full article on original website
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Minnesota Store Name May Not be What You Think!
It has been a little too cold for my liking. Probably a little too cold for many. Which is why I am sure plenty of you have been researching warm winter clothing for Minnesotans. You never know what you might find when you go looking. Find something I did and it made the child in me come out a little bit. See if it does for you too.
Holiday Cheer and an Anonymous Award in a Small Minnesota Town
We all have that neighbor, or know of a family who decorates their house with lots and lots and LOTS of Christmas decorations and lights. And many of us refer to that house as the "Griswolds". And most everyone will get that reference as the family from the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
Yelp Reviews Give St. Cloud the Best Brunch/Breakfast Places
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN
The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?
It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop
The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
Why It Can Still Snow in Central MN When It’s Very Cold
Central Minnesota has experienced and continues to experience dangerously cool temperatures this week. Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota, explains the colder the temperature is means there is less moisture in the atmosphere but that doesn't mean it cannot snow. She doesn't consider snow with sub zero temperatures unusual but that we've been a bit spoiled in recent years because we haven't seen large amounts of snow the last few winters.
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Flower producers asked to return survey
UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year. The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
One of the Snowiest Decembers on Record in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON NEWS) --It's official, this is one of the snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we had five inches of snow Wednesday. That gives us 21.7 inches of snow so far this month, which makes this the 6th snowiest December on record in St. Cloud. (We had 11.2 inches of snow last December)
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
