Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
Flying Grinch Spreads Cheer Across South Louisiana

Every year in our Lafayette Louisiana home we settle in as a family to watch "The Grinch" I know that's not the actual name of the iconic television special but it's what we call and I bet you do too. It's the classic tale from Dr. Seuss where a cold-hearted "grinch" learns the true meaning of the spirit of the Christmas season.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?

I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas

This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
LOUISIANA STATE
Celebrate the Holidays in Louisiana with These Classic Dishes from Grandma's House

This time of year is great for memories. Growing up, as families gathered around the holidays, there were sights and sounds and smells that just got burned into our brains. But there was a magical moment during the holidays that many of us remember most fondly: When Grandma walked in with... well, anything, really. For whatever reason, when Grandma made it, it was just right.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
