Read full article on original website
Related
St. Martinville Man Dies in Christmas Eve Crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It was a tragic holiday for one man from St. Martinville as he died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:00 a.m. on December 24th. Louisiana State Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say the victim's pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and became engulfed in flames. The reason why is still under investigation.
Louisiana Law Requiring Homes to Have Carbon Monoxide Detectors Goes Into Effect Jan. 1, 2023
If you have a home in Louisiana, you will soon be required to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. In 2022, Louisiana lawmakers updated a law that made this requirement. Exactly what does this new law require?. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says that Act 458...
Argument at Louisiana Funeral Lands Man in Jail and Another in Hospital With Gunshot Wounds
Sometimes there can't even be peace in death. An argument at a funeral in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19 ended with one man in jail and another man hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting which took place at a...
Police Say Skeletal Remains Found May Be That of St. Martinville Man Missing Since 2021
Here is an update to the story we brought you yesterday regarding human remains found in St. Martinville by hunters. The St. Martinville Police Department is saying there is a chance that the remains may belong to Albert Willis Jr. of St. Martinville who went missing in the summer of 2021.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Winter & Lack of Electricity Killed People in Texas Last Year, Are We in Danger?
We live in the 21st century, but what happened in Texas in February 2021 was something out of a horror movie. I don't think anyone can forget what happened to so many unsuspecting people. Winter storm Uri paid a visit to the state and several catastrophic issues combined to see...
SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January
If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Flying Grinch Spreads Cheer Across South Louisiana
Every year in our Lafayette Louisiana home we settle in as a family to watch "The Grinch" I know that's not the actual name of the iconic television special but it's what we call and I bet you do too. It's the classic tale from Dr. Seuss where a cold-hearted "grinch" learns the true meaning of the spirit of the Christmas season.
Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?
I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
This year lottery scratch-offs in Louisiana have paid big money for players in Morgan City, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and many other towns large and small across the state. If you're like me, cheap and lazy, then you know scratch-off lottery tickets make for a great stocking stuffer that could make you look like the best gift giver ever, if you know what games still have the biggest prizes left.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Celebrate the Holidays in Louisiana with These Classic Dishes from Grandma’s House
This time of year is great for memories. Growing up, as families gathered around the holidays, there were sights and sounds and smells that just got burned into our brains. But there was a magical moment during the holidays that many of us remember most fondly: When Grandma walked in with... well, anything, really. For whatever reason, when Grandma made it, it was just right.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0