Mercedes-AMG’s vaunted C63 supercar bloodline embodies the paradoxical evolution of modern power-train dynamics. In the 21st century, some of these automotive elements have improved, such as total output and rate of acceleration, while others, like displacement and analog tactility, seem to whither— and along the way, the heartstrings of gearheads everywhere are wrenched. Consider the first-gen C63 from 2008, with the same mill as that of AMG’s flagship SLS supercar. The first engine designed entirely by AMG from the ground up, the “M156” 6.2-liter V-8 was, at the time, the most powerful production V-8 ever made, at least among those that...

18 DAYS AGO