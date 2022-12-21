Read full article on original website
First Drive: Lamborghini’s Savage New 802 HP Countach Would Leave the ’80s Original in the Dust
History is a powerful commodity for an automaker, but also a dangerous one. The line between reverential and pastiche is often fuzzy, and the list of retro-themed products that fell on the wrong side of it is long and ignominious. Who can recall Volkswagen’s front-wheel-drive New Beetle without wincing? The risks for a supercar maker are greater still, and never more so than when dealing with a car as utterly famous as the Lamborghini Countach. The original was a sensation when it debuted in 1974, Marcello Gandini’s wedge-shaped design impressing every bit as much as the performance of the hand-built V-12...
MotorTrend Magazine
Kia Stinger Production Fades Into Sunset With Limited Tribute Edition
Just last year, all trims of the 2023 Kia Stinger received a power bump and slight refresh in a surprise twist—instead of dying soon, as most observers expected, the sporty model was sticking around for a couple more years. It was finally the 300-hp performance-oriented sedan people claimed it should have always been. Well, it would seem the reaper caught up with the rare fastback, as Kia has announced a limited somewhat final-sounding "Tribute Edition" to celebrate its relatively short time buzzing around Kia dealerships.
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500
Check out this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ram 1500 head-to-head comparison and find out what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
Carscoops
Tesla Is Selling A $300, Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Smartphone Charger
The Tesla Cybertruck promised to be a revolutionary pickup when it was introduced three years ago, but it’s been beaten to market by the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and even the Lordstown Endurance. While the truck is slated to go into production next year, it’s...
Toyota Gives the 2023 Sequoia the TRD Treatment
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a large SUV. Find out how the TRD Pro trim gives it off-road chops. The post Toyota Gives the 2023 Sequoia the TRD Treatment appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...
First Drive: This 670 HP 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 Hybrid Takes 4 Cylinders to Electrifying New Levels
Mercedes-AMG’s vaunted C63 supercar bloodline embodies the paradoxical evolution of modern power-train dynamics. In the 21st century, some of these automotive elements have improved, such as total output and rate of acceleration, while others, like displacement and analog tactility, seem to whither— and along the way, the heartstrings of gearheads everywhere are wrenched. Consider the first-gen C63 from 2008, with the same mill as that of AMG’s flagship SLS supercar. The first engine designed entirely by AMG from the ground up, the “M156” 6.2-liter V-8 was, at the time, the most powerful production V-8 ever made, at least among those that...
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
MotorAuthority
2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition goes bright with Baja Yellow paint
Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow. The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with...
Carscoops
Aehra Electric SUV, Updated Lexus RC F, And DeLorean Motor Sues NBC: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A thanksgiving pileup on the San Fransisco Bay bridge that involved eight cars was triggered by the owner of a Tesla, who allegedly claims that the vehicle was in Full Self Driving mode at the time. According to the police report, the Model S was cruising at 55 mph (89 km/h) when it suddenly slowed down to 20 mph (32 km/h) while performing a lane change. The sudden slow-down is what caused the crash, with nine people injured.
Carscoops
Maxus V70 Is A Chinese Rival To The Ford Transit Custom
Maxus, a SAIC-owned brand, revealed a new minivan called V70 that will go on sale in China in early 2023. The diesel-powered model is based on a new platform and is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter, and Citroen Spacetourer. The V70 looks...
Carscoops
Stellantis Forcing UK Buyers To Pay For Cars Stuck In Ports
Stellantis is forcing some UK buyers to pay up to three months’ worth of finance installments on vehicles that are stuck in ports. Dealerships have revealed that the car manufacturer is forcing them to register new cars ordered by customers despite them not reaching showrooms. Sources claim that some cars have even been taken off customers who have refused to pay before taking delivery.
Carscoops
Scuderia Ferrari Will Unveil Its New F1 Car On Valentine’s Day
Scuderia Ferrari must have been in a romantic move when they decided to unveil the new F1 car for the 2023 season on February 14, a.k.a. St. Valentine’s Day. The yet-unnamed single-seater was teased with a single sketch during the announcement. Maranello’s racing department refers to their 2023 F1...
Carscoops
BYD Teases Yangwang’s Luxury Electric SUV Prior To Jan 5 Debut
BYD is getting ready to launch a new luxury brand called Yangwang (which translates to ‘look up’ in Chinese) with its first production model being a rugged-looking SUV. Yangwang teased the yet-unnamed model, showing its futuristic lighting arrangement while announcing that it will debut in China on January 5.
electrek.co
Weekend Project: This guy made an electric bike snowplow out of garbage
They say that necessity is the mother of invention. And one Canadian man had a serious need for Vietnamese takeout. But since the bike paths hadn’t been plowed, he turned his e-bike into a DIY snow plow using leftover parts to go get his fix. His evening ride for...
boatingmag.com
Mercury V-10 Verado Outboard
The first question we asked about Mercury’s V-10 Verado outboards is why a V-10? The answer proved straightforward. By maintaining the 64-degree cylinder angle of the V-8 Verado 250/300 hp motors, Mercury can offer a 350/400 hp V-10 that maintains standard 26-inch multi-engine transom spacing. This eases rigging new boats and repowers. A V-8 with the same 5.7-liter displacement would need to be wider; for example, the 60-degree, 5.6-liter V-8 Yamaha XTO 425 requires 28.5-inch spacing.
