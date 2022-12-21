Read full article on original website
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
The Jan 6. committee's final report details criminal referrals against Trump
The final report released by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack details criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and a path forward for its findings.
What Trump's tax returns reveal about him and the U.S.' financial disclosure system
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter Russ Buettner about what the release of former President Donald Trump's taxes reveals and what kind of precedent the move sets.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
As more GOP governors race to ban TikTok on state devices, a federal ban looms
As the U.S. Senate considers banning TikTok on federal devices as a part of its end-of-year spending bill, at least 16 Republican governors have recently taken that step at the state level. They include North Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, New Hampshire, Georgia,...
A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant legal status to Afghan refugees is blocked
Tens of thousands of Afghans came to the U.S. after the 2021 Taliban takeover, but they don't have legal status. A bipartisan bill in Congress to grant that status has been blocked. Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert...
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." (The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.)
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
Zelenskyy told Congress continued aid is an investment in global security. Is it?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe on the National Security Council, about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and U.S. assistance.
The U.S. will send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. How will it help?
The U.S. will send a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine to bolster its air defense capabilities, a move that represents one of the most advanced defense systems that the Americans have so far provided to support Ukraine since Russia invaded last winter. The transfer is part of a $1.85...
Morning news brief
The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A massive winter storm is affecting much of the country.
