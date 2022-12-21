ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House

The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails

Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." (The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.)
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts

TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
Morning news brief

The U.S. announced it will send a Patriot missile air defense system to Ukraine. Congress mulls a massive government funding measure. A massive winter storm is affecting much of the country.
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

