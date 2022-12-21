The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.

