At 15,000 pounds with a wingspan of 55 feet, the 620 dwarfed the company’s existing offerings. [Credit: Textron Aviation, Inc, all rights reserved]. The late 1950s were an exciting time for Cessna. Demand for general aviation aircraft was robust, and thus, the company invested significant resources into identifying and pursuing emerging markets. One such market during that time was corporate travel.

13 HOURS AGO