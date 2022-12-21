Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
KY Woman Has Drawn Over 1M Followers with Her Real Life Southern Charm
The social media video platform, TikTok, can be overwhelming when you get started. Many people who post on the platform have aspirations of becoming an influencer with a ton of followers. But, that's hard to do. Many factors go into finding success on TikTok. You have to post consistently (even...
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
Indiana Shelter Cat Appears to Have Two Tails [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Obviously, Jane doesn't have two tails. But, it sure looks like she does when she sits like she is in the above Youtube thumbnail. One tail in the back and another that wraps...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
There’s Gold in the Red Kettle, and Silver too! Salvation Army Discovers Another Shiny Surprise
The Salvation Army of Evansville discovered a valuable gold coin in a Red Kettle back on the first Friday of December. And this week, they found two more shiny surprises donated in a Red Kettle. Double the Donation. One gold Krugerrand is a pretty big donation, but this week, another...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Indiana Community Generously Brings Christmas to Seniors in Need – See Photos
Christmas is the season of giving. Many people forget about that and think that it's the season of receiving. But, it's not. The generous people of the Tristate never forget that giving is so much better than receiving. It's one of the reasons I love living here. Earlier this month,...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
Live Music Benefit to Support Kentucky’s New Indoor Skatepark Happening December 30th
There is a pretty rad non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky centered around making skateboarding accessible with the area's first, totally free, indoor skatepark and you can support it by attending an upcoming benefit concert. Meet Gift. Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the...
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
WTVW
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
Worst Time To Travel in the Evansville Area Due to This Week’s Winter Weather
As you all know by now, we will have a Winter Storm Advisory for most of the Evansville area beginning on Thursday through Friday. Here's when you will want to try to avoid driving. You've heard all about the winter weather making its way to the Evansville area this week....
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
14news.com
Plans show new Bath and Body Works could come to east side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans submitted to Homeland Security show a project for a new Bath and Body Works. It shows it would be in the Evansville Pavilion at the Lloyd and Burkhardt. That’s the complex with the east side Target. The store would go in space number 20,...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
With Negative Temps Coming to KY, Will You Be Able to Play in the Snow?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
