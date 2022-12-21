ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

103GBF

Indiana Shelter Cat Appears to Have Two Tails [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Obviously, Jane doesn't have two tails. But, it sure looks like she does when she sits like she is in the above Youtube thumbnail. One tail in the back and another that wraps...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville

If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
INDIANA STATE
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana

Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN
WTVW

US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County

Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
