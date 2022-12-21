If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO