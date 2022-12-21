Read full article on original website
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school Thursday
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is getting rave reviews after posting a video mocking his own decision to cancel school Thursday amid the threat of developing blizzard conditions in southeastern Minnesota. Pekel drove his Kia Optima to different schools in the district and sarcastically mocked the weather, which was...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities
The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
Popular Store in Minnesota Has Obnoxious Gifts for Christmas
When you are walking around a store to grab a gallon of milk, you don't expect to see obnoxious Christmas gifts talking to you. Well, it happened to me at a store in Rochester, Minnesota and also reminded me a bit of where I grew up in Iowa. Where in...
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Steele County Pulling Plows Off Roads Due to Blizzard
Due to the blizzard conditions and limited visibility, Steele County will only be plowing main county roads until 5 pm today, including higher traveled portions of County Highways 2, 8, 7, 12 14, 30, 43 and 45. The county will not be plowing less traveled minor county roads today. The...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Blizzard ongoing in open areas. Set to wind down Saturday as arctic temps hold on.
Winds have recently begun to pick up in a big way with consistent wind gusts in the 35-40mph range, and several even stronger. A 54mph wind gust was recorded in Mason City just after 10am. A 51mph gust was reported in Lyle, MN. This has lead to many open and rural areas seeing reduced visibilities as snow is lofted in the air. Gusts are expected to peak in the 45-50mph range this afternoon, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to continue in these open areas. Those within city limits will not see these same impacts. Travel in open areas is not advised, and there has been some confirmation of snow drifts.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
KIMT
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
