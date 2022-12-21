Winds have recently begun to pick up in a big way with consistent wind gusts in the 35-40mph range, and several even stronger. A 54mph wind gust was recorded in Mason City just after 10am. A 51mph gust was reported in Lyle, MN. This has lead to many open and rural areas seeing reduced visibilities as snow is lofted in the air. Gusts are expected to peak in the 45-50mph range this afternoon, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to continue in these open areas. Those within city limits will not see these same impacts. Travel in open areas is not advised, and there has been some confirmation of snow drifts.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO