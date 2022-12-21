ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)

I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities

The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Blizzard ongoing in open areas. Set to wind down Saturday as arctic temps hold on.

Winds have recently begun to pick up in a big way with consistent wind gusts in the 35-40mph range, and several even stronger. A 54mph wind gust was recorded in Mason City just after 10am. A 51mph gust was reported in Lyle, MN. This has lead to many open and rural areas seeing reduced visibilities as snow is lofted in the air. Gusts are expected to peak in the 45-50mph range this afternoon, blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected to continue in these open areas. Those within city limits will not see these same impacts. Travel in open areas is not advised, and there has been some confirmation of snow drifts.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Community Policy