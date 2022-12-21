Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
New Hampshire mom books hotel room for a weekend to wrap holiday gifts in peace
One New Hampshire mom has found the ultimate hack to wrap Christmas presents without any interruptions from family. Laura McKelligan, 42, posted a video on TikTok showcasing what she described as her “wrapping weekend,” in which she booked a hotel room for two nights in a row to get all of her gift wrapping done in one fell swoop.
TODAY.com
Cardinal Dolan shares his special message for the holiday season
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, stops by Studio 1A to share his sentiments for Christmas, and shares a message for people who might feel lonely this holiday season. "You're not alone out there," he says.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
Conductor with no experience wows audience at holiday concert
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a man stealing the show after winning a raffle to conduct a song at a holiday concert, a camel’s adorable reaction to seeing snow for the first time and more!Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
Try Michael Symon’s glazed ham recipe for the holidays
Chef Michael Symon shares his recipe for a glazed ham that will win over everyone this holiday season.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
Northwell Health Nurse Choir sings ‘We Need a Little Christmas’
The Northwell Health Nurse Choir sings “We Need a Little Christmas,” in a special performance for TODAY.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
There’s still time! Holiday gifts procrastinators can buy in a pinch
Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman comes to the rescue for any procrastinators looking for last-minute holiday hosting gifts or solutions.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
See how the ‘Downton Abbey’ castle is decorated for Christmas
TODAY goes inside Highclere Castle — where parts of “Downton Abbey” were filmed — to see the festive holiday decorations and precise preparations. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
Festive snacks and drinks to have ready after Christmas dinner
Chef Zane Holmquist stops by the TODAY kitchen with festive snacks to enjoy while watching football this Sunday, including skiers on horseback, gingerbread spiced popcorn and iced hot chocolate soda.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com
Savannah Guthrie lost her dad at age 16. She shares the Christmas memories that keep him alive in her heart
Savannah Guthrie has a sentimental reason for holding Christmas time so close to her heart — it was her late father's birthday. "He had a lot of Christmas traditions in his family," Savannah said of dad Charles, who died when the TODAY co-anchor was 16. "It was really important to him to make Christmas special for us."
TODAY.com
Hallmark Christmas movie stars reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
There's something magical about the wonderful world of Hallmark Christmas movies. Maybe it's because of the meet-cutes that turn into mistletoe-worthy moments. Or the snowy towns, brimming with charm and Christmas cheer. Or perhaps it's that, for millions of viewers, these movies are cozy and consistent like a welcome warm hug in the early days of winter.
TODAY.com
Nick and Vanessa Lachey dress as 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' characters
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are pulling off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas, National Lampoon-style!. On Thursday, the co-hosts of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” dressed up as Clark W. Griswold Jr. and Ellen Griswold from the 1989 hit “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”. “Sparky & Ellen Griswold...
Comments / 0