ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Conductor with no experience wows audience at holiday concert

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a man stealing the show after winning a raffle to conduct a song at a holiday concert, a camel’s adorable reaction to seeing snow for the first time and more!Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com

Festive snacks and drinks to have ready after Christmas dinner

Chef Zane Holmquist stops by the TODAY kitchen with festive snacks to enjoy while watching football this Sunday, including skiers on horseback, gingerbread spiced popcorn and iced hot chocolate soda.Dec. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com

Hallmark Christmas movie stars reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

There's something magical about the wonderful world of Hallmark Christmas movies. Maybe it's because of the meet-cutes that turn into mistletoe-worthy moments. Or the snowy towns, brimming with charm and Christmas cheer. Or perhaps it's that, for millions of viewers, these movies are cozy and consistent like a welcome warm hug in the early days of winter.
UTAH STATE
TODAY.com

Nick and Vanessa Lachey dress as 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' characters

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are pulling off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas, National Lampoon-style!. On Thursday, the co-hosts of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” dressed up as Clark W. Griswold Jr. and Ellen Griswold from the 1989 hit “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”. “Sparky & Ellen Griswold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy