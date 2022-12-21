Read full article on original website
Highway crews back on the road after short break, renewed reports of slick spots
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots. According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
Warming Centers open in the Local 6 region
PADUCAH — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency ahead of frigid winter weather arriving on Thursday. Community members exposed to the upcoming weather will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injuries. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
On his way home for Christmas, local truck driver stranded on Interstate-71
PADUCAH - Interstate-71 between Louisville and Cincinnati turned into a parking lot for days this weekend in that wintry weather stranding drivers in lines of traffic up to five miles long. A local man was in the middle of it. He was on the highway for a solid 10 hours.
Tennessee Valley Authority sees record power demand over holiday weekend
PADUCAH — The worst of the winter storm may be out of the Local 6 area, but utility providers are still asking you to conserve energy, if possible. Last week's weather put a strain on the nation's power grid, leaving many without electricity for hours — and in some cases, days.
Illinois series offers free workshops, teaches about bidding on state transportation projects
SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its Building Blocks of Success series in January by offering free virtual workshops to help certain businesses learn more about bidding on state transportation projects. According to a Tuesday release from the state, the program supports businesses with Disadvantaged...
