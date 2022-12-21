Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.

14 HOURS AGO