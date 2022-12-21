Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Camps of election-denying protesters in Brazil seen as threat ahead of Lula inauguration
Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been camped outside army bases...
France 24
From the war in Ukraine to the death of Queen Elizabeth II: The top news stories of 2022
Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, and as the ensuing war raged, the year saw some of the worst natural disasters on record, including wildfires in southern Europe and floods that submerged a third of Pakistan. The death of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II spelled the end of an era, and a brave new protest movement emerged in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the top news stories of 2022.
France 24
An Iranian commits suicide in Lyon to highlight the situation in his country
French authorities were Tuesday investigating as suicide the drowning of an Iranian man in the southeastern city of Lyon who had said on social media he was going to kill himself to draw attention to the protest crackdown in Iran. Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that...
France 24
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Laweueng (Indonesia) (AFP) – Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday.
France 24
From DeSantis to Jabeur: 10 people who will likely make the news in 2023
Will Donald Trump's former apprentice, popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, turn on his one-time mentor by challenging him for the Republican nomination for president?. Trump is already gearing up for a potential battle with his MAGA (Make America Great Again) disciple, whose stock has soared among Republicans. DeSantis won a...
France 24
Italy will allow Ocean Viking to dock and disembark 113 migrants
Italy will allow the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship to dock at an Italian port and disembark 113 people rescued from the waters of the Mediterranean, a French NGO said Tuesday. The humanitarian vessel, run by SOS Mediterranee, was at the centre of a standoff between France and Italy in November,...
France 24
King Charles hails UK 'solidarity' amid economic woes in first Christmas speech
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also...
France 24
Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia
Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
France 24
Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants
The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES). He said their repatriation would "put their lives at...
France 24
A look back at the major African news stories of 2022
From the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to coups d'état in Burkina Faso and the French military withdrawal from Mali, FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the news highlights from Africa this year. The Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The year began with a bang on...
France 24
France in 2022: Macron re-elected, record heatwaves and a landmark terror trial
French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected for a second term as Marine Le Pen’s far-right party made historic gains in parliamentary elections. Temperatures hit record highs, sparking devastating forest fires. Football fans were hit with tear gas at the Stade de France, and a landmark terror trial saw the sole surviving jihadist of the 2015 Paris attacks jailed for life. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the main news stories from France in 2022.
France 24
‘Tearing ourselves away’: Ukrainians break with Russian Orthodox Christmas tradition
In a small Orthodox church in Ukraine some 20 kilometres from the Russian border, the congregation chose to celebrate Christmas on December 25 rather than the traditional January 7, their way of protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas report from Bogodukhiv.
France 24
From foie gras to bûche de Noël: The essentials of a French holiday feast
Every year in France as elsewhere, people excitedly prepare well in advance for the Christmas and New Year’s festivities. As early as November, the avenues get all dressed up in tinsel and garlands of lights, and the streets are packed with holiday shoppers. The traiteurs (delicatessens) and butchers have...
Comments / 0