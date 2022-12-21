Read full article on original website
Top 3 Low-Risk Farms on Pancakeswap for the Bear Market
Beyond a doubt, the bear market has left crypto investors and speculators in a state of panic. New crypto enthusiasts are left asking questions like: How can I profit or even make money in a bear market? Am I safe if I simply HODL? Or will an ideal scenario be the dollar cost average (DCA) or buy the dip in order to construct my stacks over the long run?
What is Convex Finance?
The crypto market has moved from simply buying and selling coins and hoping they moon. There are now different ways to earn cash and grow your portfolio. One such avenue in crypto is found in the emergence of Decentralized Finance. So, investors can now take advantage of a variety of passive income streams thanks to this dynamic sector.
DeGods NFTs: All You Need to Know – Part 2
We discussed what a DeGod NFT is and how to buy one in the previous article. It’s time to dive deeper into the DeGods ecosystem and explore its working. Every one of the 10,000 DeGods NFT debuted onto the Solana blockchain on October 8th, 2021, for 3 $SOL (a little less than $500). The project had already received a lot of pre-mint buzz. Marred by hackers and bots wreaking havoc in discord, the mint day was tough.
NEXT-GENERATION Blockchain OKC Launches Liquid Staking
It might surprise you to know that the Binance model of going from exchange, to exchange token, to blockchain, and to wallet. Is alive and well with other crypto businesses too. And one of crypto’s biggest players has been quietly building a fast, easy-to-use chain and one of the best Web3 wallets in the industry.
What is Interchain Name Service?
Blockchain name services are popular. Each blockchain has at least one service. However, the Cosmos ecosystem has the IBC, the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol. Currently, it consists of 53 zones or blockchains. The Interchain Name Service (ICNS) gives you one name for all IBC chains. So, let’s dive into this and...
