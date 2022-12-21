Read full article on original website
Tom & Jerry Cocktail – A Holiday Tradition In North Dakota
Since there is nowhere most of us in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota or anyone in the midwest or West River for that matter are venturing this Christmas holiday. We have much to be thankful for and one of those is the creation of this warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
Here Are The 12 Pains Of Christmas In North Dakota
Christmas is coming, and the lines are getting long. Parking is a nightmare and all the alcohol is gone. -- That's my ode to Christmas being an absolutely nuts time in North Dakota. Anyway, I've put together a list of some of the most painful things we experience in North...
All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”
One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
We are North Dakotans; we love wine and beer, so this news shouldn't be too surprising. According to Inforum, Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is getting something unique. There will be a self-pour beer and wine wall in the food court. The sources explained that liquor licenses are still being...
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Have You Seen The North Dakota Related Hallmark Xmas Show?
I came home from work the other night and had a big shock. The Mrs. was watching a Hallmark Christmas movie. Wink wink. She typically starts doing this as early as October. I personally don't get it, but I don't mind a Hallmark Christmas show in December. Especially if there's an attractive lady in the show. I sometimes get sucked in. This was the case the other night, but then I was blindsided when North Dakota became part of the plot.
Can You Get Pulled Over In ND For Snow Covered License Plates?
So, I was driving down the strip in Mandan yesterday and I just happened to notice vehicle after vehicle driving with no sign of a license plate. Not because they didn't have a license plate but because the snow was covering their existing plate. It got the wheels turning in...
Twas The Week Before Xmas In ND: An Alberta Clipper Is Stirring
'Twas the week before Christmas in North Dakota, and yet another winter system has us in the bullseye this week. Depending on when you are traveling for the holidays an Alberta Clipper could really mess with your plans. The potential snow event will arrive this Wednesday and only drop an...
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
There are a number of things that might make driving through North Dakota dangerous, but how deadly is North Dakota compared to other states?. An insurance company called Jerry did some research, and ranked each state on how deadly driving through them is during the holiday season. Most Common Causes...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
One Of North Dakota’s Favorite Snacks Just Got A Holiday Twist
If you're from North Dakota, or have been in the state for roughly ten minutes, you've heard about Dot's Pretzels. Dot's Pretzels are wildly popular in North Dakota because they were created by an North Dakota woman, named Dorothy Henke, in the North Dakota town of Velva (just outside of Minot).
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
BisMan vs Los Angeles- Compare 8 Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
North Dakotans: If You Don’t Have One Of These You Are Breaking The Law
One of the first things I noticed when I moved to North Dakota more than 3 years ago is how many people are driving around without this one particular thing. It was so bizarre to me, because where I'm from everyone has them. I'm talking about front license plates. There are tons of people in the state of North Dakota driving around without license plates on both ends of their cars.
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
