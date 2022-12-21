Read full article on original website
Nearly 4 500 homes damaged as rare hailstorm hits Assam, India
Nearly 4 500 homes in four districts of upper Assam, India were damaged during a massive hailstorm that hit the region late December 26 into December 27, 2022. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4 483 houses were damaged across 132 villages in the districts of Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia. Of those, 4 481 houses were partially damaged and 2 completely destroyed.
'You lose hope': Cuban exodus to US largest in island's history
Exhausted by "surviving instead of living" in Cuba, David Gonzalez set his sights on a new life in the United States. - Danger at sea – Others choose a different route to the United States no less rife with danger, risking their lives to travel the 90 miles (145 kilometers) of water that separates Cuba and Florida often in makeshift vessels.
