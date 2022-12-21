Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

