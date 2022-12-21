ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KX News

North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ND Woman missing in Arizona

YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
YUMA, AZ
KIMT

Governor declares peacetime emergency in southwestern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is declaring a peacetime emergency due to blizzard conditions in southwestern Minnesota. Governor Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 to authorize the National Guard to assist stranded motorists. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

ND’s population just under 780,000 according to new census estimate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The U.S. Census Bureau estimates North Dakota’s population reached an all-time high of 779,261 residents as of July 1. The estimate is 4,313 more than last year’s estimate, and 167 more than the official census in 2020. “It’s encouraging to see a record...
COLORADO STATE
Times-Online

North Dakota Game & Fish share employee honors

Stephanie Tucker Named Game and Fish Employee of the Year. Stephanie Tucker, game management section leader and furbearer biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, received the agency’s Director’s Award for professional excellence at the department’s annual staff meeting in December.
BISMARCK, ND
KIMT

Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
IOWA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Some of the recent numbers suggest the flu season could be peaking early in Minnesota. The state Department of Health’s Melissa McMahon said it typically peaks in late January or early February, but activity usually starts to rise around the holidays. “ We’ve seen influenza activity...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

What county has the longest life expectancy in North Dakota?

STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

