Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
OKLAHOMA STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) vs. WISCONSIN (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) STADIUM: Chase Field (48,633) TV CREW: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buoantony (sideline) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen) INTERNET RADIO: The Varsity Network. LIVE STATS: okstate.statebroadcast.com. To get more information...
Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
GAME DAY: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Jail bookings Dec. 13-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
Oklahoma inmate sentenced to 30 more years in prison for drug-trafficking crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Eduardo Rosales, 35, has ben sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after he was found involved in a meth distribution conspiracy. In December of 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 55-count Indictment charging...
Failure to appear warrant issued
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
