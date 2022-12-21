Read full article on original website
Related
Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach
On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
a-z-animals.com
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
Fire engulfs Russian military facility in eastern Moscow
A fire has engulfed a Russian army facility in the east of Moscow.The blaze burned for more than four hours inside garage units, emergency services told the Moskva city news agency.Dramatic footage shared on the Readovka forum showed smoke billowing from the building.Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the incident.The blaze comes after the Zvezda engineering plant in St Petersburg, which produces high-speed diesel engines for the Russian military, caught fire.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden says Ukraine ‘defied Russia’s expectations’ during Zelensky’s White House visitKyiv residents shelter in metro as Russia fires ‘massive’ missile barrageMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four days
Teen Suffers Freak Accident Taking Javelin Through the Neck, Horrifying Photos Surface
A teen in India has amazingly survived after a javelin penetrated his neck in a freak accident while at track and field practice. According to reports, the bizarre moment occurred on Dec. 17 at Agalpur High School in Odisha, India. At the time, the boy, Sadanand Meher, 14, was at practice when a fellow student threw the near-fatal javelin. It struck his neck and pierced the skin. In addition, you could see the other end of the spear sticking out of his neck.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup
Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
watchers.news
Buffalo hit with an extraordinary blizzard – white out, roads gridlocked, New York
This crazy blizzard video shows extreme blizzard conditions in Buffalo, New York on December 23, 2022, with cars stranded everywhere, no visibility, extreme wind and heavy snow. More information about the storm:. Large and historic winter storm to rapidly intensify over Great Lakes, Canada/U.S. Featured image credit: Live Storms Media...
Christmas storm shows signs of stopping, but leaves up to 30 dead and millions without power in its wake
The National Weather Service warned of "potentially life-threatening" conditions across the US, even as the storm is expected to weaken.
30,000-Year-Old Work of Art in Cave Destroyed by Vandals
A 30,000-year-old work of art carved into the walls a cave in Australia was destroyed recently when vandals snuck through the national heritage site’s steel gate. The vandalism in itself has been called “frankly shocking.” However, what makes the loss of the art more devastating is that any attempt to liberate the carving from the vandalism would also destroy the original work of art.
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
Hell freezes over during US bomb cyclone
A ‘bomb cyclone’ is sweeping the US this winter. Over 200 million people are under a weather warning or advistory as temperatures drop to -45C and below in some of the worst affected places. The storm is so brutal that even Hell, a town in Michigan, froze over as several cities report the weather being the coldest since records began. Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm.At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could...
We booked a lush honeymoon — but it turned into an apocalyptic wasteland
A British couple’s honeymoon fantasy went up in flames after the lush forest surrounding their luxe destination hotel burned to the ground — a full year prior to their arrival. The newlyweds now claim that staff at the hotel in Dalaman, Turkey, failed to tell them about the disaster. “It was a massive shock when we got there — I opened the curtains in the room and looked out on a burnt landscape and I was so upset I just burst into tears,” Alecz Finch, 50, told Kennedy News of the apocalyptic scene. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Alecz and...
LOOK: Stomach-churning Photo Shows Eel Escaping Heron’s Stomach in Mid-Air
In this incredible photo posted on both Twitter and Reddit, we see a heron flying through the air, its wings spread wide. However, that’s certainly not the focus of the photo. Right under the bird’s neck near its stomach, we see an eel has bursted through the bird and reaches for an escape below.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Watch: Driver Got out of Car to Save Scared Deer in Middle of Road — Viral Video!
Sometimes, the altruistic actions of people give you hope for the world, such as this driver that got out of his vehicle to carry a terrified deer to safety. The post Watch: Driver Got out of Car to Save Scared Deer in Middle of Road — Viral Video! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Climbers Rush to Save Friend Pinned by Two-Ton Boulder in Pinnacles National Park
Late one morning, three avid climbers embarked on an adventure in Pinnacles National Park southeast of San Francisco. What was meant to be an exciting day of new routes and skills quickly turned into a nightmare situation when a boulder tumbled directly on top of the then-62-year-old Lars Johnson. Accompanying...
Mountain Biker In Alberta Has Close Encounter With Grizzly Bear
Everyone knows it’s possible to have a run in with a bear while out in the woods, but what exactly that means seems to be lost on a lot of people. This video shows that even when handled perfectly, being close to a predator is crazily intense. While riding...
Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8
Video captured the moment a gas tanker in Johannesburg exploded and killed eight people, injured many more and damaged nearby buildings. Investigations are ongoing, but authorities said the truck caught fire while it was stuck under a low bridge.Dec. 24, 2022.
Tense moment driver gets stuck on level crossing as a speeding train approaches
The tense moment a BMW driver got stuck on a level crossing as a speeding train approached was caught on camera.CCTV footage shows Steven Maxwell Lestrange trying to get past the tracks before the second barrier came down - to no avail.The 67-year-old can be seen driving the car back and forth after he became trapped, before the passenger door flings open.A signaller spotted the car and opened the barrier to free Mr Lestrange before the train would crash into him.British Transport Police have launched an investigation following the near-miss at Windmill Lane.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceFrom softbois to sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022Greek firefighters dressed as Santa give presents to children with cancer
navalnews.com
Sudden Increase In Russian Navy Activity In Black Sea
Ukraine has pushed the Russian Navy into a largely passive stance in the Black Sea in recent months. This was in sharp contrast to the beginning of the war when they dominated the area. In the past few days there has been a significant change in the pattern however. Today...
a-z-animals.com
Watch the Fastest Sky Train in Japan Zoom Through the Air
When you think of a train, you probably have a classic version of one in your mind. You picture the wheels on a track on the ground, and the clickety-clack sound they make as they roll through. You can probably even imagine the sound of the train’s horn. These are classic trains. You also have more modern trains that zoom right past towns and cities, transporting their passengers efficiently.
Comments / 0