OKLAHOMA STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) vs. WISCONSIN (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) STADIUM: Chase Field (48,633) TV CREW: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buoantony (sideline) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen) INTERNET RADIO: The Varsity Network. LIVE STATS: okstate.statebroadcast.com. To get more information...
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
