Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
inkfreenews.com
Delene Vandewalker
Delene Vandewalker, 67, Churubusco, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 11, 1955. She was married to Donald Vandewalker in Churubusco on Jan. 2, 1988. Delene is survived by her husband...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
inkfreenews.com
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Jo Hurley — UPDATED
Mary Jo “Jodi” Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home in North Webster. Jodi was born Nov. 6, 1943. She went on to marry Jack Hurley; he preceded her in death. Jodi will be missed by her sister, Judy (Charles) Bowen; brothers, David...
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Ann Blocker — UPDATED
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte on April 17, 1955. On July 20, 1973, Michelle, known as “Mike” to those who knew her, married Danny Blocker. The loving memory of Mike, or “Gobby” to...
inkfreenews.com
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
inkfreenews.com
Christopher Ryan Doty — UPDATED
Christopher Ryan Doty, 30, a lifetime resident of the Syracuse area, died Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Syracuse. “Chris,” as most knew him, was born Sept. 25, 1992, in Elkhart, the son of Douglas Doty and Patsy Miller. He was a graduate of Wawasee High School, competing in soccer and football in his youth. He worked in several local positions after graduating and may be remembered for working at Maple Leaf, Forest River and other RV manufacturers.
inkfreenews.com
David L. Kuhn — PENDING
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. King Memorial Home, Mentone, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly A. Boyer
Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, rural Mentone, died at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Mentone. Kim was born June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay (Shull) Haimbaugh. She married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
inkfreenews.com
Van Heyningen Named Fulton County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fulton County: William Van Heyningen of Rochester Community High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Time To Pay 2022 Fines
MILFORD — The staff at Milford Public Library appreciates patrons taking care of fines so they can all begin the new year with a zero balance. The fines you pay become part of the operating income, so it is very important for the library’s financial health to pay your fines. Please make sure to pay any library fines accrued in 2022 before Jan. 15.
inkfreenews.com
Miller Sunset Pavilion Announces Holiday Hours
WINONA LAKE — Miller Sunset Pavilion has released the list of ice rink holiday hours. CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 24 (due to winter storm warning)
inkfreenews.com
Fort Wayne Airport Selects Firm For East Terminal Expansion
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne International Airport has selected a construction firm for its planed East Terminal Expansion project. When complete, the project will renovate more than 10,000 square feet of concourse area and add 5,000 square feet of first-level space for airport operations. Chicago-based Clayco Inc. will lead...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, North Detroit Street and Shelden Street, Warsaw. Drivers: Austin C. Goodroe-Nichter, 21, North Sunset Drive, Warsaw; and Kenneth L. Miller, 29, Maple Street, New Paris. Goodroe-Nichter was turning left onto Sheldon Street during a yellow light when Miller entered the intersection and struck the back of his vehicle. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Walmart Collects $11,187.76 Toys, Gifts For The Salvation Army
WARSAW — Walmart in Warsaw partnered with The Salvation Army to collect $11,187.86 in toys and gifts for Angel Tree. The partnership is a national effort to support The Salvation Army in providing assistance to families in need during the holidays. The Salvation Army has held the annual Angel...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
inkfreenews.com
Behind The Scenes: What’s It Like To Be A Merit Board Member?
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — “Compensation? Well, we get $15 a meeting if that’s what you mean,” Merit Board Member Attorney Travis McConnell chuckled. “We don’t serve for the money.”. I frowned, realizing how much I didn’t know about behind-the-scenes county service. For example, why did...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Comments / 0