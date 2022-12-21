Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
OKLAHOMA STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) vs. WISCONSIN (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) STADIUM: Chase Field (48,633) TV CREW: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buoantony (sideline) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen) INTERNET RADIO: The Varsity Network. LIVE STATS: okstate.statebroadcast.com. To get more information...
GAME DAY: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Gundy and Captains Meet With Media Prior to Game Day to Discuss Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX - Oklahoma State head football coachMike Gundy and bowl game captains Braden Cassity, Tanner Brown, Brock Martin, John Paul Richardson and Jason Taylor II met with members of the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. "Once again, we're very excited...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Oklahoma State Women’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against Kansas on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Cowgirls at the break. At the Moment. Oklahoma State won its first five games of the season...
What Caught Our Eye This College Football Season
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek to share some moments that caught their eye this football season.
FOX Sports
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Can Wisconsin take advantage of a weak Oklahoma State Defense? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt previews the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Can Wisconsin capitalize on an Oklahoma State defense that ranks near the bottom of college football? Or will Oklahoma State spoil Jim Leonhard’s final game with Wisconsin?
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
Checkpoint, patrols planned for New Year’s Eve in Cleveland, Oklahoma counties
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Saturday, December 31.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Oklahoma featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
okcfox.com
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
OHP: Two killed in Tecumseh crash
Authorities say two people were killed in an accident in Pottawatomie County on Christmas Eve.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0