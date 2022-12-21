ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

OKLAHOMA STATE (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) vs. WISCONSIN (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) STADIUM: Chase Field (48,633) TV CREW: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buoantony (sideline) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen) INTERNET RADIO: The Varsity Network. LIVE STATS: okstate.statebroadcast.com. To get more information...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

GAME DAY: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
MADISON, WI
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Suspect Arrested After 4 Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
HENNESSEY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

