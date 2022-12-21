Supercar brands with name recognition are notoriously resiliant. Oftentimes, brands will resurface decades later with insanely impressive products. Brands like Brabham have done this, returning to their prior fame as soon as their model debuts, and lest we forget, Bugatti was defunct for decades. So when a design studio with a reputation for developing epic cars announces its return, we take notice. This is the case with design house Bertone, famous for its styling that include the Lamborghini Miura and the Iso Grifo along with its own vehicles scattered over time - the Mantide and the Nuccio prototype that was never produced. Now Bertone is back, and it has an all-new vehicle ready to showcase its capabilities.

3 DAYS AGO