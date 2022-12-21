ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster

AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
Top Speed

Bertone Debuts Stunning, 1,110 Horsepower GB110 Supercar

Supercar brands with name recognition are notoriously resiliant. Oftentimes, brands will resurface decades later with insanely impressive products. Brands like Brabham have done this, returning to their prior fame as soon as their model debuts, and lest we forget, Bugatti was defunct for decades. So when a design studio with a reputation for developing epic cars announces its return, we take notice. This is the case with design house Bertone, famous for its styling that include the Lamborghini Miura and the Iso Grifo along with its own vehicles scattered over time - the Mantide and the Nuccio prototype that was never produced. Now Bertone is back, and it has an all-new vehicle ready to showcase its capabilities.
MotorTrend Magazine

Swapping an L8T Truck Engine into a 1972 Chevy Nova

This time on the Car Craft video series, we venture into the world of direct injection and big-displacement modern engines that are readily available in the new and used marketplace. It used to be that one horsepower per cubic-inch was pretty impressive in a street car. Now your average pickup truck is sporting that kind of power without even trying hard.
MotorTrend Magazine

544-Inch Big-Block Ford Tested on the Westech Dyno!

In a world of Chevy big-blocks and LS-whatevers, we get pretty excited when we see a well-done Ford, especially when it's a snotty, big-torque big-block. Engine Masters co-host and dyno-wrangler Steve Brule loves his big-blocks, so when this one rolled through the dyno cell he made sure to send us over the low-down.
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics

Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Top Speed

Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!

2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Top Speed

The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced

While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Top Speed

This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America

Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Top Speed

Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever

Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.

