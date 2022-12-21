MGCC PTK activities

Pictured are PTK students and additional MGCC students working to keep the corridor clean during a recent pick-up in early November.

The Institute was held October 20-23 at Shepherd University. Katie Shofstahl, MGCC Chapter President and Regional Vice President (left) and Penelope Elliott, MGCC Chapter Community Service Committee Chair (right) are pictured picking up trash during a river cleanup - a service project during the institute.

Mountain Gateway Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Alpha Eta Omicron Chapter recently sponsored two students, Katie Shofstahl (left) and Penelope Elliott, to serve as representatives at the PTK VA/WV Region Honors Institute in Shepherdstown, WV. The Institute was held October 20-23 at Shepherd University. Shofstahl serves as MGCC Chapter President and Regional Vice President and Elliott is MGCC Chapter Community Service Committee Chair.

Mountain Gateway Community College's Phi Theta Kappa honor society recently sponsored a holiday door decorating contest on the Clifton Forge campus. College community members could vote for their favorite door by donating items needed for Safehome Systems of Covington. Pictured here (left to right) are Sondra Elliott (PTK Vice President for Communication), Penelope Elliott Community Service Committee Chair, Katie Shofstahl, PTK President, and Morgan McCown of Safehome Systems. PTK is the official national academic honorary society for two-year colleges. Students eligible for membership must have completed at least 12 credit hours of coursework in their designated program of study with a minimum GPA of 3.5. Co-Advisors are Ashley Pratt, Rachael Thompson, and Lee Anne Bowling.

Mountain Gateway Community College’s Phi Theta Kapp Alpha Eta Omicron Chapter recently completed a highway trash pick-up on I-64 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 24 near the Clifton Forge campus. This is an ongoing community service project, as the PTK Chapter has adopted this highway for many years. Pictured are PTK students and additional MGCC students working to keep the corridor clean during a recent pick-up in early November. PTK is the official national academic honorary society for two-year colleges. Students eligible for membership must have completed at least 12 credit hours of coursework in their designated program of study with a minimum GPA of 3.5. Co-Advisors are Ashley Pratt, Rachael Thompson, and Lee Anne Bowling. For more information about PTK, contact Pratt at (540) 863-2851 or apratt@mgcc.edu.

The post MGCC PTK activities appeared first on The Virginian Review .