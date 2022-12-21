ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

MGCC PTK activities

By The Virginian Review
 5 days ago

Mountain Gateway Community College’s Phi Theta Kapp Alpha Eta Omicron Chapter recently completed a highway trash pick-up on I-64 entrance and exit ramps at Exit 24 near the Clifton Forge campus. This is an ongoing community service project, as the PTK Chapter has adopted this highway for many years. Pictured are PTK students and additional MGCC students working to keep the corridor clean during a recent pick-up in early November. PTK is the official national academic honorary society for two-year colleges. Students eligible for membership must have completed at least 12 credit hours of coursework in their designated program of study with a minimum GPA of 3.5. Co-Advisors are Ashley Pratt, Rachael Thompson, and Lee Anne Bowling. For more information about PTK, contact Pratt at (540) 863-2851 or apratt@mgcc.edu.
Mountain Gateway Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Alpha Eta Omicron Chapter recently sponsored two students, Katie Shofstahl (left) and Penelope Elliott, to serve as representatives at the PTK VA/WV Region Honors Institute in Shepherdstown, WV. The Institute was held October 20-23 at Shepherd University. Shofstahl serves as MGCC Chapter President and Regional Vice President and Elliott is MGCC Chapter Community Service Committee Chair.
Mountain Gateway Community College's Phi Theta Kappa honor society recently sponsored a holiday door decorating contest on the Clifton Forge campus. College community members could vote for their favorite door by donating items needed for Safehome Systems of Covington. Pictured here (left to right) are Sondra Elliott (PTK Vice President for Communication), Penelope Elliott Community Service Committee Chair, Katie Shofstahl, PTK President, and Morgan McCown of Safehome Systems. PTK is the official national academic honorary society for two-year colleges. Students eligible for membership must have completed at least 12 credit hours of coursework in their designated program of study with a minimum GPA of 3.5. Co-Advisors are Ashley Pratt, Rachael Thompson, and Lee Anne Bowling.

WestRock’s Covington Mill Employees Donate for the Holidays

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – The WestRock Covington mill recently held a bucket drop for the Highlands Christmas Mother, Bath County Christmas Mother, and the Salvation Army. The money raised was divided between each program. The post WestRock’s Covington Mill Employees Donate for the Holidays appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Several Mountaineers Headed To State Meet

Kiera Lowman dominated the cross country track season for the Alleghany Mountaineers. And she's back doing more of the same with the indoor track season. At the Liberty Flames High School Invitational this past Saturday at Liberty University, Lowman was one of five Mountaineers who qualified for the state championship meet this coming March. Lowman qualified by finishing 21 seconds ahead of the state qualifying time as she placed eighth over in the girls 1600 meter run finishing with a time of 5:35. Charlotte Bell of Cuthbertson High School finished first with a time of 4:47.84. Along with Lowman, Drew Craft, Dalton Griffith, Connor...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
COVINGTON, VA
Agenda for the Iron Gate Town Council Meeting for Dec. 29

Iron Gate, Va. (VR) - The Iron Gate Town Council is practicing social distancing and will be having their regularly scheduled Council meeting in person on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Town Hall at 862-0770. INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE MEETING CALLED TO ORDER SHERIFF KEVIN HALL JERRY CLARK APPROVAL OF MINUTES FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 17, 2022 AND A BRIEF WORK SESSION BEFORE THE ANNUAL CHISTMAS DINNER ON DECEMBER 19, 2022. APPROVAL OF RECEIPTS, DISBURSEMENTS, AND PAYMENT OF BILLS MAYOR’S REPORT COMMITTEE REPORTS PUBLIC COMMENTS OLD BUSINESS UPDATE ON DEQ APPLICATION FOR SEWER COLLECTION SERVICES NEW BUSINESSEXTENSIONS/ADJUSTMENTS SET JANUARY WORK SESSION DATE (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY) ADJOURNMENT The post Agenda for the Iron Gate Town Council Meeting for Dec. 29 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
IRON GATE, VA
Wayland Laudermilk – 82

Mr. Wayland Ashby Laudermilk, age 82, of Eagle Rock, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke. He was the husband of Patricia Gilpin Laudermilk. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Loving Funeral Home. With the holiday newspaper schedule, please visit www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com for updated service information and to send online condolences. The post Wayland Laudermilk – 82 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Delegate Terry Austin Presents Sheriff Kevin W. Hall With Copy Of An Honorary Resolution

Delegate Terry Austin presented Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff Kevin W. Hall with an honorary resolution passed by the Virginia Legislature for his service as president of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association on Wed., Dec. 14. Austin ( R ) represents Virginia’s 19th District, and he visited Covington where he presented a copy of the resolution of appreciation for Hall’s service as a former President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Assoc. and for his community service work during his career in law enforcement. The resolution reads as follows: HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 310 Offered February 28, 2022 Commending Kevin W. Hall.---------- Patron-- Austin ---------- WHEREAS, Kevin W. Hall, an esteemed law-enforcement officer...
COVINGTON, VA
Rep. Ben Cline to Host Town Hall in Bath County

Hot Springs, Va. (VR) - Rep. Ben Cline will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for Bath County residents. The event will be held at Country Café from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m., located at 6156 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, VA 24445. Constituents planning to attend must register on Eventbrite. Citizens of Bath County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. One (1) ticket per registrant. Attendees will be responsible for any food and/or beverages purchased during the event. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited. More information on the town hall can be found at the link below: https://cline.house.gov/about/ events/bath-county-town-hall- rep-ben-cline The post Rep. Ben Cline to Host Town Hall in Bath County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BATH COUNTY, VA
Christmas Eve Service To Be Held At First Christian Church In Covington

First Christian Church in Covington will gather on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. for a short, family-oriented, candlelight service in anticipation of the celebration of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. There will be special music, congregational carol-singing, scripture reading, and brief messages for both children and adults. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 231 […] The post Christmas Eve Service To Be Held At First Christian Church In Covington appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Gay Nell Parker – 90

Mrs. Gay Nell Arrington Parker, age 90, of Blacksburg, formerly of Covington, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Harold Burton Parker. Mrs. Parker was born January 19, 1932, in Alleghany County, the daughter of the late George Lewis Arrington and Evelyn Carter Arrington Faucette. She was […] The post Gay Nell Parker – 90 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Nativities From Several Countries On Display At Alleghany Highlands Arts And Crafts Center

Although the holidays can be a hectic time of year the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center at 439 E Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, has a perfect way to relax and be reminded of “the reason for the season.” There are now 18 nativity sets from at least 7 countries currently on display, loaned by several local collectors. Some are whimsical, reflecting the individual owners, others are more traditional, suggesting their part in long-cherished family traditions. All came with stories that reflected years of memories. A few of the nativity sets are quirky and whimsical, reflecting the wide range of...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Danny “Joe” Grimm, Sr. – 72

Danny “Joe” Grimm, Sr., age 72, of 2367 Ridge Road, Millboro, Virginia died Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Augusta Medical Health Center in Fishersville, Virginia. Joe was born October 16, 1950 in Bath County, Virginia to the late Everette Franklin and Lula Frances Schooler Grimm. He was a groundman for BARC. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing horseshoes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Cecil Grimm, Buck Grimm, Tinker Grimm, and Elmer Grimm, as well as a sister, Patty LaCour. He is survived by a son, Danny Grimm, Jr. and wife Lisa of Millboro; three...
MILLBORO, VA
Covington City Manager Allen Dressler Weighs In On First Month In Office

Allen Dressler, former star athlete at Covington High School who was hired in Nov. to fill the vacancy of Covington city manager, anticipates a bright future for the City of Covington in 2023. Dressler remarked, “We got started on our EQ Basin Plant Waste Water Project, and we are meeting the DEQ mandate.” He continued, “We recently completed three upgrades at the water treatment plant.” One of his first duties completed was to conduct the City of Covington’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the event, according to City of Covington’s Mayor Tom Sibold, was the best attended Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in recent...
COVINGTON, VA
Mounties Place Third

After finishing second with a 4-1 record at the Fluvanna Rumble a week ago, the Alleghany Mountaineers wrestling team finished third place at the Holiday Rumble Duals Tournament at Stuarts Draft. The Fighting Blues of Parry McCluer had a tough go with the Mountaineers, losing both rounds to them 48-36 The Mountaineers lone loss came against the Staunton Storm, 54-30. The Mountaineers finished with five wrestlers having a 5-0 undefeated day, Caleb Walden, Carter Nicely, Ethan Nicely, Remington Tucker, and Sam Rusmisel. On the season the Mountaineers are 8-2 overall in duals. The teams next wrestling match takes place on December 30th at...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Lady Mounties Improve To 6-0

Welcome back Macyn Cash! After missing the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (6-0) previous two games, the junior standout scored a game and season-high 18 points in the teams 60-29 victory over the Roanoke Catholic Lady Celtics (3-6) on Wednesday evening. It was a much different game than the last time these two teams met. Back on December 1st, the Lady Mountaineers rallied from nine points down in the second half to beat the Lady Celtics 40-33. Wednesday’s game started out like their first meeting as the two teams were locked in with another following the first quarter in which the Lady Mountaineers held...
ROANOKE, VA
Covington City Council Hears “Annual Financial Report” From Gordon B. Jones, CPA

At a called meeting of the Covington City Council on Thurs., Dec. 22, Gordon B. Jones, CPA representing RFC CPAs/Consultants in Blacksburg, presented “City of Covington, Virginia Annual Financial Report” that ended June 30, 2022. After noting that the City of Covington has cash on hand, Gordon remarked, “Cash is your most important asset.” He noted that a single audit is required by federal guidelines for any program the city operates that spends $750,000 or more. Gordon remarked that a landfill project and a bridge project in 2018, were responsible in part for the depletion of the funds available temporarily but that the...
COVINGTON, VA
First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical

The children and youth of First Christian Church, 231 E. Fudge St., Covington, will present a special Christmas musical program on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 6:00 PM in the church’s Family Life Center. “The Loaned Manger” will offer a light and humorous touch but will also emphasize the true meaning of Christmas, the birth […] The post First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WestRock’s Covington Mill Announces Mill Christmas Card and Ad Winners

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – The Covington mill recently announced its 2022 Christmas Card competition winner, Joel Tucker. His entry is a collage with acrylic, pen, and ink on watercolor paper featuring three Christmas trees and a deer family. Tucker received a monetary award for winning the contest, and his artwork is featured on the mill’s 2022 Christmas card which has been mailed to all employees and retirees, in addition to business and community leaders throughout the United States and abroad. Artwork from Ginny Neil, and Covington High School art students Amia Riddick, Christina Terrell, and Addison Morris will makeup this year’s WestRock...
COVINGTON, VA
