Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
#CANTINA 2: Santa demands you get your tickets NOW!
Sunday 9th April at the Indigo at the O2 in London – that’s 15 weeks today – will see the return of Ash, Darth Elvis and Blues Harvest to #CANTINA, joined by Level Up Leroy and DJ Eliiot (and quite likely some very special guests). Tickets are flying out the door quicker than Santa’s elves can keep up with, and the man of the day is here with some vital information.
fanthatracks.com
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 23rd December
It’s December and time for the twenty-third day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number twenty-three is a 900 year-old master, Yoda. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
fanthatracks.com
Boonta Eve 4: Let’s get ready to strumble: Blues Harvest bring an accoustic set
We’re almost into the new year and with that comes Star Wars Celebration Europe 4, a weekend that’s not only sure to be long remembered but will require all of your stamina to get the most out of it. Given that, what better way to kick off Celebration than a night at Boonta Eve 4, who announce that playing at the show will be the awesome Blues Harvest with an accoustic set.
fanthatracks.com
New FiGPiN releases from The Book of Boba Fett
New from FiGPiN, two characters from The Book of Boba Fett, Cad Bane and The Mandalorian replete with his Darksaber. Mando is a $15.00 Common release, while Cad Bane is a $20.00 FiGPiN exclusive. The Mandalorian (1121) Property: Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett. $15.00. Run Type: Common. Status:...
fanthatracks.com
STEAM Into Star Wars: 7th January 2023
Our friends at Coffee With Kenobi and The Rebel Base Card Podcast will be flying the Star Wars flag at Washington Community High School (District 308, 115 Bondurant St. Washington, IL 61571) on 7th January from 9.00am to 12.30pm for STEAM Into Star Wars. There’s plenty happening on the big day, one of the first events on the convention calendar, and here’s the details.
fanthatracks.com
Blocks Magazine 99: Marvel at the LEGO
Blocks Magazine #99 is out in UK stores on 5th January 2023 and brings with it the latest LEGO news from around the block, this issue focusing on the world of Marvel as we head towards the 100th issue. It’s time for a look at the enormous Marvel Hulkbuster in...
Comments / 0