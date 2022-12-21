The Audi charging service will launch on January 1, 2023. Milton Keynes – By 2026 every new Audi that is developed will be fully electric as the four rings charge ahead to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable, premium mobility. Helping accelerate this is the new Audi charging service, a one-stop shop for EV charging, allowing drivers to charge conveniently and reliably almost anywhere in Europe.

