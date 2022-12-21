Calling all monsters! Have you ever fantasized about kissing a dinosaur on your lips? Have you ever wondered what it would be like for such a tallfoot to hold you in his huge hairy arms? Don’t you wonder anymore, since you can make that reality in Raptor Girlfriend. When you’ve finished the visuals, in spite of the tongue-in-cheek nature and objectively funny premise, Raptor Boyfriend is a surprisingly serious and sincere dating sim. The sheer amount of anarchy does not result in the dramatizing effects of extinction events meteors.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO