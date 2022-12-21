All−New AEHRA SUV Redefines In−Car Experience with Unprecedented Cabin Space, Materials and Technology

Read full article on original website
Related
theevreport.com
EV Charging Leader Qmerit Facilitates Broader Adoption of EVs
IRVINE, Calif. – Electric vehicle (EV) sales are surging; the U.S. EV charging market “could grow nearly tenfold by 2030,”; and EV charging pioneer Qmerit is not only positioned well to ride the wave of this explosive growth but to be pivotal in making it happen. Qmerit,...
theevreport.com
Lordstown Endurance To Be On Site at CES
LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Lordstown Motors Corp., an original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) of electric light-duty vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that the Lordstown Endurance full-size battery-electric pickup truck will be at CES in the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium Booth in the West Hall Booth 5274.
theevreport.com
HEVO Inc. Announces Partnership with AUSEV to Provide Wirelessly Charged Vehicles to Australian Market
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – HEVO Inc., a leading wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology provider, announced a partnership with AUSEV, a subsidiary of BOSSCAP, a leading remanufacturer of right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles in Australia. The companies will demonstrate wireless charging in the Australian market. “We are driven by our mission...
theevreport.com
Audi charging service: unrestricted mobility in 27 European countries
The Audi charging service will launch on January 1, 2023. Milton Keynes – By 2026 every new Audi that is developed will be fully electric as the four rings charge ahead to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable, premium mobility. Helping accelerate this is the new Audi charging service, a one-stop shop for EV charging, allowing drivers to charge conveniently and reliably almost anywhere in Europe.
Comments / 0