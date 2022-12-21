ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EV Charging Leader Qmerit Facilitates Broader Adoption of EVs

IRVINE, Calif. – Electric vehicle (EV) sales are surging; the U.S. EV charging market “could grow nearly tenfold by 2030,”; and EV charging pioneer Qmerit is not only positioned well to ride the wave of this explosive growth but to be pivotal in making it happen. Qmerit,...
Audi charging service: unrestricted mobility in 27 European countries

The Audi charging service will launch on January 1, 2023. Milton Keynes – By 2026 every new Audi that is developed will be fully electric as the four rings charge ahead to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable, premium mobility. Helping accelerate this is the new Audi charging service, a one-stop shop for EV charging, allowing drivers to charge conveniently and reliably almost anywhere in Europe.
Lordstown Endurance To Be On Site at CES

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Lordstown Motors Corp., an original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) of electric light-duty vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that the Lordstown Endurance full-size battery-electric pickup truck will be at CES in the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium Booth in the West Hall Booth 5274.
