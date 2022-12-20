CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football has announced the signing of 21 student-athletes to the 2023 roster from early signing day on Wednesday. "I'm excited about this year's incoming recruiting class," said head football coach Mark Farley. "We really wanted to hone in on the future of UNI football in taking as many freshmen as we did, building the program the way UNI football has been for years in taking players out of high school and developing them over the years and making them into five-star players."

