unipanthers.com
UNI tennis announces 2023 spring schedule
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI tennis has released its schedule for the upcoming 2023 spring season, slated to begin in mid-January on the road. The Panthers will host 8 home duals this spring, including 4 against Missouri Valley Conference competition. UNI is expected to split its home contests between the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo and the on-campus UNI Tennis Complex based on weather conditions.
unipanthers.com
UNI football announces signees to 2023 roster
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football has announced the signing of 21 student-athletes to the 2023 roster from early signing day on Wednesday. "I'm excited about this year's incoming recruiting class," said head football coach Mark Farley. "We really wanted to hone in on the future of UNI football in taking as many freshmen as we did, building the program the way UNI football has been for years in taking players out of high school and developing them over the years and making them into five-star players."
