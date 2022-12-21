Good ol’ Saint Nick! Nick Cannon has fathered 11 children with 6 different women and has a 12th on the way — making him a very busy dad on Christmas. While volunteering at the L.A. Mission on Friday, Dec. 23, the 42-year-old TV show host and ex-husband of superstar songstress Mariah Carey told TMZ that he would be doing his best to ensure that all of his nearly-dozen kids felt the love this Christmas. “Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told the outlet. After being asked if he would be seeing all of his children, Nick — who was accompanied by Brittany Bell, 35, and two of their three kids, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen — Nick doubled down and said, “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”

