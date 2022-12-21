Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days
After 10 days on the big screen, Disney and 20th Century’s big-budget epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year with $855 million in global ticket sales. So far, James Cameron’s long-delayed sequel has generated $253.7 million at the domestic box office and $600 million internationally. Even with harsh winter weather in North America and rising cases of COVID, RSV and the flu across the world, the “Avatar” sequel is expected to bring in strong grosses in the coming days. By the end of the year, the $350 million-budgeted tentpole is aiming to hit the...
Nick Cannon Admits He’ll Be ‘Traveling All Over’ On Christmas To Celebrate With His 11 Kids
Good ol’ Saint Nick! Nick Cannon has fathered 11 children with 6 different women and has a 12th on the way — making him a very busy dad on Christmas. While volunteering at the L.A. Mission on Friday, Dec. 23, the 42-year-old TV show host and ex-husband of superstar songstress Mariah Carey told TMZ that he would be doing his best to ensure that all of his nearly-dozen kids felt the love this Christmas. “Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told the outlet. After being asked if he would be seeing all of his children, Nick — who was accompanied by Brittany Bell, 35, and two of their three kids, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen — Nick doubled down and said, “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”
Chris Rock's comedy show to live-stream on Netflix March 4
Comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.
Watch Tyler Childers Perform His First Christmas Song, “Luke”
I still can’t figure out how this one didn’t make the album. Of course, Tyler Childers released his 5th career studio album this year, a Gospel album of sorts titled, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven? The album featured 8 songs, recorded in 3 different styles for a 3-disc, 24 track project.
