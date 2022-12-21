Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat dips, underpinned by winterkill threat
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday, stepping back from nearly three-week highs the day prior, as the potential for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract lost 5-1/2 cents to $7.62-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $7.77 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 334,200 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said. * Germany's winter wheat planted area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, the national statistics agency estimated. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Freezing temperatures threaten U.S. wheat, lifting prices
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, gaining for a second consecutive week as frigid temperatures threaten winter wheat crops across the U.S. Plains and into the Midwest. Fresh export activity in soybeans and corn added support, though gains were limited by much-needed rainfall in Argentina...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Frost damage fears for U.S. crops lift wheat prices
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, boosted by concerns of frost damage from low temperatures forecast for the U.S. Plains over the weekend, while corn and soybean prices also edged up. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat weakened, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat crops in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, improved Argentina weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Friday, but the market was set to end the week marginally lower as forecasts of rains in drought-hit Argentina's farm belt eased supply concerns. Wheat firmed, with the market on track for a positive finish this week as extremely...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle futures climb; November cattle placements drop
CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Friday, as traders anticipated lower November feedlot placements in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, released after the market close. The USDA reported feedlot placements in November fell 2% from a year ago. Analysts predicted...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures eased on Thursday, as harsh cold conditions delayed slaughter operations, analysts said. Summer month futures climbed to contract highs as traders anticipate lower cattle supplies, possibly exacerbated by icy conditions. "We're seeing those prices in April push through the roof....
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10
MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 28-Jan 10 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
Heavy rains forecast to bring first relief to Argentina's dry fields
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Abundant rains will for the first time this cycle bring relief to Argentina's parched farming heartland in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as a historic drought has prevented many farmers from planting their fields. The lack of rainfall...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's farmers kick off soybean harvest in top grain state
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said on Thursday. The work is still in its early stages, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested, said the group. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
U.S. winter storm hits meat plants, threatens wheat and cattle
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said it suspended and reduced operations at some U.S. meat facilities on Thursday due to a massive winter storm, while farmers increased checks on livestock facing harsh winds and cold. The extreme weather presented a temporary challenge to food production after consumers...
Agriculture Online
Indian institutions 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops - govt
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian institutions are deeply engaged in the development Of genetically modified seeds for 13 crops, including rice, wheat and sugarcane, to improve their stress tolerance, yield and quality, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das) © Copyright Thomson...
Agriculture Online
Grains finish week in the green | Friday, December 23, 2022
Corn ended the day up 5¢ and soybeans are up 14¢. CBOT wheat is up 12¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 9¢. Live cattle are up 48¢. Lean hogs are down $1.13. Feeder cattle are up 48¢. Crude oil...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India says it will provide free food grains to over 800 million poor for a year
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India will provide food grains for free to more than 813 million poor people for a year at a cost of 2 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion), India's commerce minister said on Friday. The scheme would run till December 2023, Piyush Goyal, the commerce minister,...
Agriculture Online
Inflated used asking prices for wheel loaders
It seemed appropriate to follow up on the previous coverage of large horsepower loader tractors with a look at their big brother alternative: wheel loaders. The initial investigation into price trends on late-model loaders quickly established that they share a common characteristic with tractor loaders beyond both being loaders. As...
Agriculture Online
Soybean futures at a critical crossroad: Defending prices
March 2023 soybean futures peaked at $15.08 on September 13 before sliding on harvest pressure to a fall low of $13.88-1/2 on October 26, or a change of 8%. After finding a low, the market rebounded and peaked on December 9 at 14.97-1/4. The last time March soybeans closed above $15.00 was June 21. Since June 21, March futures have traded above $15.00 only once. On 24 occasions, they traded above $14.75 (as of 12/19/2022). The market is on the verge of breaking resistance.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Thursday, December 22, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about rural internet service, Mexico's GMO corn decree, and Editor Natalina Sents Bausch's travels for Successful Farming this year. Editor Laurie Bedord writes about rural communities' lack of access to internet service and one potential solution. That solution is Starlink, a SpaceX initiative, that uses...
Agriculture Online
Unlocking the secrets in your soil
Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
Agriculture Online
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Agriculture Online
U.S. shrugs at Mexico claim of accord on GMO corn
Biden administration officials refused to say more than that they were studying potential resolutions to a blossoming dispute over GMO corn exports on Wednesday, although Mexico’s agriculture minister said an informal agreement already existed. Minister Victor Villalobos said U.S. officials were satisfied with a proposal to delay a ban on the import of GMO corn until 2025, according to a published report.
