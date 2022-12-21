Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC

Entergy Louisiana filed its Phase I Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission this week.

Phase I is for the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs of doing so after major storms. The company proposes a set of grid-hardening investments, enhanced vegetation management, and alternative technologies. In addition, the company evaluated thousands of potential storm scenarios to identify projects that would deliver significant benefits to customers at the lowest reasonable cost.

Specifically, it calls for 9,600 distribution and transmission projects that would strengthen more than 269,000 structures over 11,000 miles of powerlines.

The first phase, which the company is currently seeking approval for, encompasses approximately $5 billion worth of projects. The first phase is estimated to reduce customer interruptions by over 34 billion minutes over the next 50 years. Overall, the two phases of resilience projects are estimated to cost approximately $9.6 billion over 10 years.

“Louisiana has a chance to lead the way in terms of energy, resilience, and sustainability, but we must be ready, and that’s exactly what this plan intends to do,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, said. “Our Entergy Future Ready resilience plan is about making sure we’re not only meeting the daily power needs of residents, small businesses, and industries, among many other stakeholders but also meeting their needs in the toughest of times. We look forward to working with the Commission and our communities to meet the needs of our customers across Louisiana.”

The plan builds upon previous grid investments, such as upgrading approximately seven miles of transmission lines in the Bayou Region, upgrading overhead infrastructure and undergrounding work along the coast, and completing a new Mississippi River transmission crossing from Avondale to Harahan.

Separately, Entergy New Orleans, another subsidiary of Entergy Corp., recently made a resiliency filing of its own with the New Orleans City Council. That plan calls for $1.5 billion in projects over 10 years.

Company officials point out that major hurricanes and other significant weather events are increasing in intensity and frequency. In the past 50 years, nine major hurricanes that are either category 4 or 5 storms have hit the United States, and six of those have hit in the last five years. Two of those in the past five years — Hurricanes Laura and Ida – have hit Louisiana directly.

The post Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .