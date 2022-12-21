ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC

By Dave Kovaleski
Daily Energy Insider
Daily Energy Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QF4pD_0jq7ijZ500

Entergy Louisiana filed its Phase I Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission this week.

Phase I is for the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs of doing so after major storms. The company proposes a set of grid-hardening investments, enhanced vegetation management, and alternative technologies. In addition, the company evaluated thousands of potential storm scenarios to identify projects that would deliver significant benefits to customers at the lowest reasonable cost.

Specifically, it calls for 9,600 distribution and transmission projects that would strengthen more than 269,000 structures over 11,000 miles of powerlines.

The first phase, which the company is currently seeking approval for, encompasses approximately $5 billion worth of projects. The first phase is estimated to reduce customer interruptions by over 34 billion minutes over the next 50 years. Overall, the two phases of resilience projects are estimated to cost approximately $9.6 billion over 10 years.

“Louisiana has a chance to lead the way in terms of energy, resilience, and sustainability, but we must be ready, and that’s exactly what this plan intends to do,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, said. “Our Entergy Future Ready resilience plan is about making sure we’re not only meeting the daily power needs of residents, small businesses, and industries, among many other stakeholders but also meeting their needs in the toughest of times. We look forward to working with the Commission and our communities to meet the needs of our customers across Louisiana.”

The plan builds upon previous grid investments, such as upgrading approximately seven miles of transmission lines in the Bayou Region, upgrading overhead infrastructure and undergrounding work along the coast, and completing a new Mississippi River transmission crossing from Avondale to Harahan.

Separately, Entergy New Orleans, another subsidiary of Entergy Corp., recently made a resiliency filing of its own with the New Orleans City Council. That plan calls for $1.5 billion in projects over 10 years.

Company officials point out that major hurricanes and other significant weather events are increasing in intensity and frequency. In the past 50 years, nine major hurricanes that are either category 4 or 5 storms have hit the United States, and six of those have hit in the last five years. Two of those in the past five years — Hurricanes Laura and Ida – have hit Louisiana directly.

The post Entergy Louisiana files $5B Phase 1 resilience plan with Louisiana PSC appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Energy Insider

Georgia Public Service Commission approves rate request by Georgia Power

The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Georgia Power’s rate request for the upcoming year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see a bill increase of approximately ... Read More » The post Georgia Public Service Commission approves rate request by Georgia Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd-commissioned study details means for Illinois to reach economy-wide decarbonization by 2050

An independent study undertaken by Energy and Environmental Economics, Inc. (E3) and commissioned by ComEd found that Illinois has several means of achieving full, economy-wide decarbonization by 2050 but is contingent on further action being ... Read More » The post ComEd-commissioned study details means for Illinois to reach economy-wide decarbonization by 2050 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

SWEPCO gets approval for first solar facility

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) got regulatory approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission for a power purchase agreement (PPA) to add 72.5 megawatts (MW) of solar energy near Shreveport, La. This new facility, called ... Read More » The post SWEPCO gets approval for first solar facility appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Energy Insider

Gov. Baker unveils plan for Massachusetts to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker established a goal to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 2050. The two-term governor, who is leaving office on Jan. 5, also released the Clean Energy and ... Read More » The post Gov. Baker unveils plan for Massachusetts to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Idaho Power joins next phase of regional Western Resource Adequacy Program

Idaho Power recently announced that it has moved into the next implementation phase for the upcoming Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) following several commitment announcements out of Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia last week. Together, ... Read More » The post Idaho Power joins next phase of regional Western Resource Adequacy Program appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issues draft EIS for New England Wind project

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued its draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the proposed New England Wind energy project in Massachusetts. The proposed 2,600-megawatt, developed by Park City Wind, a wholly ... Read More » The post Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issues draft EIS for New England Wind project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy to fund independent impact studies of 13 dams on local Michigan communities

In an announcement last week, Consumers Energy pledged funding for an independent study of the contribution its 13 river hydro facilities in Michigan have made to local communities and use those details to help guide ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy to fund independent impact studies of 13 dams on local Michigan communities appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Avangrid files motion with Massachusetts DPU to rebid Commonwealth Wind PPAs

Avangrid filed a motion with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to dismiss the power purchase contracts for the 1200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind offshore wind farm and rebid the project. The firm is asking that ... Read More » The post Avangrid files motion with Massachusetts DPU to rebid Commonwealth Wind PPAs appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
Daily Energy Insider

California shakes up home solar with new net metering tariff

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Thursday unanimously approved a controversial rate plan to kick-start the adoption of residential battery storage by sharply lowering the state’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) tariff, which had been a ... Read More » The post California shakes up home solar with new net metering tariff appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Dominion Energy’s proposed offshore wind farm hits key regulatory milestone

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) owned by Dominion Energy. The $9.8 billion offshore wind farm, located 27 ... Read More » The post Dominion Energy’s proposed offshore wind farm hits key regulatory milestone appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy, Stellantis partner on 400 MW of new Michigan solar projects

Working with automaker Stellantis, DTE Energy of Michigan announced this week that they will add 400 MW of new solar projects through DTE’s MIGreenPower program. By working through the MIGreenPower program, Stellantis will be able ... Read More » The post DTE Energy, Stellantis partner on 400 MW of new Michigan solar projects appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Ameren adds climate, water and safety performance data reports to complement GRI, SASB frameworks

Following reports on its management under the Global Reporting Index (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Ameren Corporation released two additional reports on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, including climate, water, and ... Read More » The post Ameren adds climate, water and safety performance data reports to complement GRI, SASB frameworks appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Potomac Edison completes battery storage, EV charging project in Maryland

Potomac Edison completed a $1.4 million battery energy storage project that also includes two new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations and one Level 2 charging station in Frederick County, Maryland. The bundling of the storage ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison completes battery storage, EV charging project in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Energy Insider

Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network

Using Itron’s smart streetlights, Baltimore Gas & Electric announced last week that it intends to deploy and manage 260,000 new lights across its Maryland service territory to reduce energy consumption, increase response to power supply ... Read More » The post Baltimore Gas & Electric to connect 260,000 Itron smart streetlights to Maryland IIoT network appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Williams signs deal with Coterra, Dominion Virginia for natgas certification process

Williams signed agreements with Coterra Energy and Dominion Energy Virginia last week to establish the industry’s first next generation natural gas certification process. Williams, which owns 30,000 miles of pipeline, is leveraging block-chain secured technology ... Read More » The post Williams signs deal with Coterra, Dominion Virginia for natgas certification process appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Daily Energy Insider

276
Followers
465
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Energy Insider is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source for the latest U.S. policy and regulation news that is helping to shape an evolving energy sector. Our team of experienced journalists provides the top energy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting the energy industry, including investments in power plants, pipelines and renewable sources of energy.

 https://dailyenergyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy