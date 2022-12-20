ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

#49. North Dakota

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzw3r_0jq7hn3m00

- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.9 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,403

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

What county lives the longest in North Dakota?

STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota population at an all-time high.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
COLORADO STATE
KX News

Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota

STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota

North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
KELOLAND TV

Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy