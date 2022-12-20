49. North Dakota

Related
ND oil and gas revenue generates $26 billion for state
The biennial study reviews expenditures of the Extraction Tax and Gross Production Tax collected by the State of North Dakota.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
kxnet.com
What county lives the longest in North Dakota?
STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota population at an all-time high.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
Minnesota population growth is flat for a second year; here's why that matters
MINNEAPOLIS — The US Census Bureau released it's regional and state population breakdowns this week, and for the second straight year, Minnesota's population has remained virtually flat. The state population grew by just 5,700 people between July 2021 and July 2022. It's a bigger increase than last year, which...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Xcel customers will see an increase in their gas bills
Xcel Energy has put plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
southarkansassun.com
$487.45 COVID-19 recognition payments for Minnesota’s essential workers now available
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that 1,025,655 frontline workers in the state will receive a payment of $487.45 in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article released by the Department of Labor and Industry Minnesota on October 4, 2022. The payments will be made...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0