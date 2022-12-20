ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

#41. Wyoming

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.8 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,691

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state’s wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
TETON COUNTY, WY
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming

Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
WYOMING STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West

New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
WYOMING STATE
The Weather Channel

Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Food Bank’s Year-in-Review: Costs way Up

It felt unimaginable two years ago that we would still be dealing with the impact of COVID-19 today. We are, though, and its effects continue to disrupt Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission of providing our neighbors with the food they need to thrive. Soaring inflation is driving up the...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

