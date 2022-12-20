41. Wyoming

Related
Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument
Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state's wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin's first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what's left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert's Buffalo...
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state's population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. "In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them," he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
Report to Wyoming: Marijuana Advocates Push for 2024 Initiatives
In a recent episode of Report to Wyoming, I sit down with Sam Watt and Marcus Jones to discuss all-things cannabis, including the petitions they are trying to get signed that would decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana in Wyoming. We also talk about what is currently legal in the...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: "I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there's a vertical rainbow. When we...
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area
This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. The post CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area appeared first on Local News 8.
Report: Homelessness increasing for most of Mountain West
New federal data shows that homelessness is increasing – slightly – in most Mountain West states. The 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report is based on a survey conducted on a single night. The data, released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides a snapshot of homelessness. It found that roughly 582,500 people were experiencing homelessness, and 60% of them were staying in a shelter versus the street.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn't doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family's property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. "This was a big track," he told Cowboy...
Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived
My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Calls Snowstorm Unprecedented: 787 Calls, 196 Motorist Assists, 104 Crashes
Wednesday was a historic day for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and a day Lt. Kyle McKay said was like no other he's experienced during his more than 20-year career working for the agency. It's a day he said he will...
Wyoming Food Bank’s Year-in-Review: Costs way Up
It felt unimaginable two years ago that we would still be dealing with the impact of COVID-19 today. We are, though, and its effects continue to disrupt Food Bank of Wyoming's mission of providing our neighbors with the food they need to thrive. Soaring inflation is driving up the...
