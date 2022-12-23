ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Coldest Christmas in decades possible for parts of US: What to expect

By Max Golembo, Melissa Griffin, Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRDju_0jq7dwBb00

It's time to bundle up: this could be the coldest Christmas in decades for parts of the country.

Here's the latest forecast:

MORE: Winter storm cancels flights: Your holiday forecast

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, the temperature dropped 43 degrees in just 1 hour.

Denver fell to a low of minus 24 on Thursday with a high of minus 6, making it the coldest day in the city since 1983. The Denver Coliseum has been converted into a 24/7 warming center.

On Friday, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast to plunge to a bone-chilling minus 33 degrees in Chicago and minus 27 degrees in Kansas City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5Ile_0jq7dwBb00
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP - PHOTO: Bus riders wait at a sheltered stop in Chicago's Loop as snow falls and a public service message reminds riders of the winter storm in Chicago, Dec. 22, 2022.

Even the South will be below freezing on Friday with winds chills falling to minus 17 degrees in Nashville, minus 15 degrees in Little Rock and minus 4 degrees in Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaK8K_0jq7dwBb00
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A musician departs following a show on Broadway, a popular tourist street in Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 22, 2022.
MORE: How to stay safe in cold as frigid temperatures hit

On Saturday morning, the wind chill is forecast reach minus 39 degrees in Minneapolis, minus 16 degrees in New York, minus 14 degrees in Nashville and minus 25 degrees in Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ig6Rk_0jq7dwBb00
Abbie Parr/AP - PHOTO: A dog walker named Courtney walks with her dogs near Lake of the Isles, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWC25_0jq7dwBb00
Abbie Parr/AP - PHOTO: Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis.

On Christmas morning, the wind chill is forecast to clock in at minus 4 degrees in New York City, 5 degrees in Atlanta, 17 degrees in Jacksonville and 19 degrees in Tampa.

This could mark Nashville's coldest Christmas in 39 years and Atlanta's coldest in 37 years.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Buffalo hit by 'blizzard of the century,' governor says

At least 51 people have died nationwide from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The most deaths are in New York state, where 29 people have died in the wake of a massive lake effect snowstorm, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and local officials.
BUFFALO, NY
AM 1390 KRFO

Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota

The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC News

Giants players inside Mall of America during deadly shooting

Some New York Giants players were believed to be inside the Mall of America during a deadly shooting Friday night at the nation's largest shopping center. A 19-year-old man was killed during the shooting, which sent the mall into a lockdown, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. Pat Hanlon, the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ABC News

ABC News

954K+
Followers
201K+
Post
554M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy