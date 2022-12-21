Read full article on original website
CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage
Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kroger discontinues popular buffalo ranch popcorn snack leaving shoppers furious as one fumes ‘think of the children’
KROGER shoppers are asking the company to “think of the children” after a popular buffalo ranch popcorn snack was discontinued. Customers shared their frustrations over the snack being removed from shelves on social media, prompting the company to explain why the decision was made. “We are sorry that...
TODAY.com
What are CVS' Christmas hours? Here’s when the store is open
Come Christmas morning, all the planning in the world won't change a thing when you realize you forgot to buy batteries for your kid's toy. Or given that the holidays are all about togetherness (and a lot of it), there may be someone in your group who ends up with a cold just in time for Santa's arrival and needs medicine, stat.
Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint
Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex. They were...
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Warning major change at Kroger and Albertsons may be more damaging than to your wallet as it sparks mass layoff fears
A MAJOR change at Kroger and Albertsons may damage your wallet as mass layoff fears have been sparked. The proposed $24.6billion merger would give the combined company control of at least one-fifth of the US grocery market with nearly 5,000 stores across 48 states. The deal would combine more than...
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Oscar Mayer announces recall for 2,400 pounds of cold cuts
A recall affecting nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer ready-to-eat cold cuts was announced by Kraft Heinz Foods Company earlier this week after concerns of cross-contamination with under-processed foods was discovered.
TODAY.com
Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours
Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
TODAY.com
A full list of stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas Day in 2022
It's hard to believe, but Christmas is officially here. Yep, there are exactly zero days 'til Santa hitches the reindeer up to his sleigh and delivers presents under the tree. Just getting started on your holiday shopping? Better late than never. And, good news, you can always order last-minute gifts online (even though they'll arrive well past Christmas at this point).
Would you like a Krispy Kreme donut with your Big Mac?
Could Krispy Kreme donuts be coming to a McDonald's near you sometime soon?. McDonald's is testing the market in collaboration with Krispy Kreme in 9 locations in Kentucky and Indiana.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
TODAY.com
All the grocery stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas in 2022
Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry. Exhibit A: It's Christmas morning and you forgot to buy a jar of gravy. Considering that most major retailer like Walmart and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open store can be a daunting task. If Murphy’s law...
Marconews.com
What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed
For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America. Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.
Recall alert: Lidl US recalls Advent calendars over salmonella risk
ARLINGTON, Va. — An Advent calendar containing chocolate has been voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. In a news release on Tuesday, the FDA said that Lidl US recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar, described as a “premium chocolate...
Popculture
Walmart Chicken Products Recalled in 28 States
More than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being pulled from store shelves in a new multi-state recall. On Dec. 14, Mountain View Packaging, LLC issued a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen issues after it was determined the product may contain shrimp.
