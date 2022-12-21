ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What are CVS' Christmas hours? Here’s when the store is open

Come Christmas morning, all the planning in the world won't change a thing when you realize you forgot to buy batteries for your kid's toy. Or given that the holidays are all about togetherness (and a lot of it), there may be someone in your group who ends up with a cold just in time for Santa's arrival and needs medicine, stat.
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products

More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
A full list of stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas Day in 2022

It's hard to believe, but Christmas is officially here. Yep, there are exactly zero days 'til Santa hitches the reindeer up to his sleigh and delivers presents under the tree. Just getting started on your holiday shopping? Better late than never. And, good news, you can always order last-minute gifts online (even though they'll arrive well past Christmas at this point).
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas

For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
All the grocery stores staying open (and closed) on Christmas in 2022

Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go awry. Exhibit A: It's Christmas morning and you forgot to buy a jar of gravy. Considering that most major retailer like Walmart and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open store can be a daunting task. If Murphy’s law...
What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed

For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America. Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.
Recall alert: Lidl US recalls Advent calendars over salmonella risk

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Advent calendar containing chocolate has been voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. In a news release on Tuesday, the FDA said that Lidl US recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar, described as a “premium chocolate...
Walmart Chicken Products Recalled in 28 States

More than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being pulled from store shelves in a new multi-state recall. On Dec. 14, Mountain View Packaging, LLC issued a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen issues after it was determined the product may contain shrimp.

