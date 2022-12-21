Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Federal recovery money available for victims of hurricanes in 2020 and ’21. Don’t let it slip by
The state Office of Community Development wants homeowners impacted by the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to know they can apply for federal aid through the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program. O.C.D. director Pat Forbes says this especially applies to folks in southwestern Louisiana…. “This assistance has been a long...
wwno.org
Fixing Claiborne — the highway that split a Black neighborhood — could come down to 2 proposals
Louis Charbonnet III’s family prides themselves on having one of the biggest Black-owned funeral homes in New Orleans – and the prettiest. They’ve had their business in the Tremé for over a hundred years, and the building is elegant: The chapel has tall ceilings, and families meet in rooms with ornate furniture and polished wood mantels to discuss plans for their lost loved ones.
NOLA.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
NOLA.com
Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon
Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
“It’s a catastrophe” - Louisiana's shrinking number of insurance providers causes turmoil
While most of Louisiana is preparing for the looming freeze that’s been forecasted, some Louisianians are still stuck in an insurance quagmire from previous hurricane seasons.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Lake Charles American Press
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell gave Warren Riley a City Hall post, then backed out. It cost New Orleans thousands.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s decision four years ago to yank a job offer to former New Orleans police chief Warren Riley cost the city $75,000, according to records released this week. That was how much the city wound up paying in September to settle a lawsuit from Riley, who argued...
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
Increase in COVID virus found in Louisiana wastewater
Another increase in COVID infections could be on the horizon for Louisiana, according to a new report from LSU Health, and researchers are advising caution ahead of holiday gatherings.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
NOLA.com
Large Louisiana companies band together, launch coalition to address health insurance costs
Some of south Louisiana's largest private companies, which together provide health-insurance coverage to some 38,000 employees and family members, are forming a new coalition aimed at controlling the cost of health care without reducing its quality. The Employer Coalition of Louisiana, as the group is called, plans to officially launch...
Cold weather causes spike in electricity use; Entergy offers conservation tips
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say the cold weather has caused a spike in electricity use. About 2,000 people across Louisiana were without power on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers can help to reduce any strain on the electricity system by practicing safe energy...
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
NOLA.com
Louisiana's new data system for special education students is causing problems, teachers say
State lawmakers say they are being flooded with complaints from public school teachers over flaws in a new data system that is supposed to help special education students. "How do we correct this problem so that we as legislators won't be hearing from teachers from all over the state?" asked Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NOLA.com
Harvest Midstream to buy old Phillips 66 refinery in Plaquemines Parish
Harvest Midstream, a private crude oil and natural gas transportation and storage company, has struck a tentative deal to buy the old Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Plaquemines Parish, which the oil and energy giant closed in November 2021 and turned into a storage terminal this summer. The acquisition is...
