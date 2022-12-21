ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Related
Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms

It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection

Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
Operation North Pole returns this year, helping families with sick kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday wishes complete for more than 20 Chicago area families with a child battling a terminal illness.As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe explains, the organization Operation North Pole made it happen.A busy room made up of volunteers, many with family in various local fire departments, are here to make sure every gift is ready to go. "We had to scale down the on activities this year. (We're) looking forward to maybe coming back a little bit more next year."Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said prior to the pandemic, Operation North Pole would throw a "Winter Wonderfest" for sick...
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Chicago cardinal visits Cook County Jail for Christmas Mass

Since 2014, when he was installed as Roman Catholic Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich has celebrated Christmas Mass for individuals in custody at Cook County Jail — except in 2020 because of the pandemic. More than 60 men from the jail’s Division 11, donned in beige and wearing...
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
