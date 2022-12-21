Read full article on original website
Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms
It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
Cardinal Blase Cupich to visit Cook County Jail for Christmas service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich will visit the Cook County jail. He'll host a special Christmas Day service for the inmates and staff.The service begins at 9 a.m. in the 11th Division of the jail.
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL Trustee
Carolyn Griffin-Palmer was recently appointed Matteson Village Trustee.Photo byCarolyn Palmer. As of this past week, Carolyn Palmer is the newly appointed Trustee of Matteson. The South Suburban News had the opportunity to speak with her regarding her feelings toward her new position.
Operation North Pole returns this year, helping families with sick kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday wishes complete for more than 20 Chicago area families with a child battling a terminal illness.As CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe explains, the organization Operation North Pole made it happen.A busy room made up of volunteers, many with family in various local fire departments, are here to make sure every gift is ready to go. "We had to scale down the on activities this year. (We're) looking forward to maybe coming back a little bit more next year."Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax said prior to the pandemic, Operation North Pole would throw a "Winter Wonderfest" for sick...
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
Clerk Karen Yarbrough announces lottery drawing for Cook County’s first marriage license of the New Year
Couple Will Receive Wedding and Gifts Including Steak, Dance Lessons, Flowers, Sparkling Wine, and More. Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is inviting couples interested in tying the knot in 2023 to apply to receive the first marriage license of the New Year and to exchange vows in the Cook County Clerk’s annual First Marriage Ceremony.
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive. Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood
BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
A driver was fatally shot and crashed into a car Sunday night on the Far South Side. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was traveling about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
2 men charged with robbing, slashing victim on Grand Red Line platform
Chicago — Two men charged with robbing and stabbing a man on the Grand Red Line station platform spent Christmas night in jail. One of the men is on parole for participating in another robbery at a Chicago train station almost exactly one year ago. Joshua Harris, 27, and...
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
Chicago cardinal visits Cook County Jail for Christmas Mass
Since 2014, when he was installed as Roman Catholic Archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich has celebrated Christmas Mass for individuals in custody at Cook County Jail — except in 2020 because of the pandemic. More than 60 men from the jail’s Division 11, donned in beige and wearing...
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area (Chicago, IL) — A drug trafficker who conspired with his father and several others to operate a cocaine delivery service in the Chicago area has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
Families invited for 'Breakfast with Santa' at Salvation Army in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Salvation Army is hosting Breakfast with Santa in Humboldt Park.Families are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast.Kids can enjoy crafts, gifts, and a special visit from Santa Claus. It all starts at 8 a.m. at the Salvation Army Freedom Center near Chicago and Christiana Avenue.
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
Firehouse Restaurant part of South Loop's revival
The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant opened in 2000, where it became a fixture in the rapidly gentrifying South Loop. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
