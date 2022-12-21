Read full article on original website
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
clarksvillenow.com
5 things to know about $3.2 billion LG Chem plant coming to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – LG Chem recently announced a $3.2 billion cathode manufacturing plant in Clarksville, bringing in 860 new jobs, with approximately 200 of them paying more than $100,000 per year. With that announcement, a couple members of the Industrial Development Board recently spoke with Katie Gambill...
Nashville #1 in U.S. for housing inventory, study finds
High interest rates are one big reason for Nashville's home inventory spike, said Jeff Checko, Relocation Director with the Ashton Real Estate Group.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
wgnsradio.com
WGNS Spoke to Murfreesboro City Schools Guest about Returning to Class After Winter Break and Much More - Later, We Learned of the Reopening of Reeves Sain Drug Store
Murfreesboro City Schools Communication’s Director Lisa Trail joined WGNS on the airwaves this Monday morning, December 26th. Mrs. Trail spoke to WGNS Host Scott Walker about winter break coming to a close and students heading back to class on January 4, 2023. She also mentioned the need for parents to sign their children up for potential entry into the Discovery School, with the deadline to apply set for January 6, 2023 (See more details HERE). Note, for a child to apply for kindergarten, they have to be at least 5-years-of-age by August 15, 2023.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Southeast Nashville suffers prolonged power outage. Here's why.
Southeast Nashville was one of the hardest hit areas by power outages and many residents told NewsChannel 5 they were without power for the majority of the day.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Record cold strains Tennessee Valley power grid, delays Texans-Titans kickoff
While temperatures climbed into the teens on Christmas Eve, it was not enough to relieve the demand for heat across the Tennessee Valley.
wgnsradio.com
TVA Drops Rolling Blackouts
(MURFREESBORO) On Saturday (12/24/2022) TVA announced it is initiating ELPC Step 50 of the TVA/TVPPA Load Curtailment Program for a second time. Under ELCP Step 50, all Local Power Companies (LPC) are required to curtail 10 percent of their load in support of maintaining a stable grid. This is the second day in a row that Step 50 will have been implemented.
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
WSMV
Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
