sungazette.news
Should Arlington be looking at a future without airport?
Give Michael Imbesi credit for thinking to the future. Way into the future. At the Dec. 17 Arlington County Board meeting, the local resident used the public-comment period to press county leaders to start thinking about an eventual reuse of the land on which, for the past 80 years, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has occupied.
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes
A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs
Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe begins festive period with donation to Children's National Hospital in Washington
Frances Tiafoe is very big on giving back to the community as he came from a rather modest background himself and he started it off by giving a donation in his native D.C. area. Tiafoe prepared a donation for a children's hospital in Washington for the holiday season and he...
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
wsvaonline.com
Bill would close loophole
Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
TODAY.com
Power station attacks on Christmas leave 17,000 without power
At least 17,000 people in Washington have their power back on after four power substations were burglarized and damaged on Christmas. Police have no suspects.Dec. 26, 2022.
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
WTOP
Departing WTOP staffers share highlights of their time at the station
Tuning in to 103.5 WTOP-FM is second nature to millions of people who drive in the D.C. area. Whether you’re driving to work, going home, picking up your kids from school, or going into the city for a night-out, the voice of WTOP has been the welcomed back seat driver who actually knows how to get you where you’re going.
WTOP
A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home
Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
