ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal

USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Nomura contributed to USC’s Pac-12 runner-up season. He finished with 23 total tackles. Nomura played high school football at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 886 overall recruit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
Bleacher Report

DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’

Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report

Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16

The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Injury Status for Week 17 Not Impacted by Playoff Berth, Ravens HC Says

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, meaning they could opt to rest quarterback Lamar Jackson through the remainder of the regular season. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons that Jackson's status for Weeks 17 and 18 will not be impacted by the team's playoff berth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Early National Signing Day 2022: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes

For the 10th time in the past 13 years, the recruiting champion is clad in crimson. Yes, we still have until February until all the recruits are signed, sealed and delivered, but there is no way anybody's catching Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the rankings. The Tide missed this...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy