NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
USC LB Tuasivi Nomura enters transfer portal
USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Nomura contributed to USC’s Pac-12 runner-up season. He finished with 23 total tackles. Nomura played high school football at Corona (Calif.) Centennial, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 886 overall recruit...
Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU. Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones Should Have Tripped Chandler Jones on Game-Winning Play
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a solution that would have saved Mac Jones the humiliation of being on the receiving end of Chandler Jones' stiff arm on the final play of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing on Inside the NFL (h/t Dakota Randall...
DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Transfer to Oregon State from Clemson
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who announced Dec. 5 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, is expected to leave the Tigers for Oregon State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions for...
Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Suns Gameday: Will Phoenix Gift Fans With Win Over Nuggets?
The Phoenix Suns play the last of a loaded Christmas Day slate against the Denver Nuggets.
Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Dec. 25)
Several of Miami-Dade County’s top athletes are already putting together solid seasons in multiple winter sports and had notable performances during holiday tournaments and classics.
Carson Wentz Replaces Taylor Heinicke as Commanders QB vs. 49ers in Week 16
The Washington Commanders have replaced Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Washington was down 30-14 at the time it inserted Wentz into the game. Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns against one interception before being pulled.
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the...
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Lamar Jackson Injury Status for Week 17 Not Impacted by Playoff Berth, Ravens HC Says
The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, meaning they could opt to rest quarterback Lamar Jackson through the remainder of the regular season. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons that Jackson's status for Weeks 17 and 18 will not be impacted by the team's playoff berth.
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Early National Signing Day 2022: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes
For the 10th time in the past 13 years, the recruiting champion is clad in crimson. Yes, we still have until February until all the recruits are signed, sealed and delivered, but there is no way anybody's catching Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the rankings. The Tide missed this...
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Bucs This Season About Potential Return to NFL, Bowles Says
Amid buzz over his recent tweet about being bored, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season about potentially making a comeback. Head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was "more of a conversation than anything else" with Gronkowski about ending his retirement.
