DWI (Third) A vehicle crash on I-40 resulted in a Yatahey man, Nelson Kinsel, 62, being arrested and charged with his third DWI. McKinley County Deputy Dewayne Holder responded to a call for assistance at the crash site near the 39.4 mile marker. Holder arrived at the scene and met Officer Dominic Molina, who showed him a blue GMC Sierra that had stopped in a ditch to the side of the eastbound lanes.

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO