Gallup, NM

Laying a hero to rest

Gallup says goodbye to Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura. “Friend, generous, and hero” were a few of the words spoken about the late Cpl. Hiroshi “Hershey’’ Miyamura, a U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient, as he was laid to rest Dec. 10 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.
GALLUP, NM
Weekly DWI Report

DWI (Third) A vehicle crash on I-40 resulted in a Yatahey man, Nelson Kinsel, 62, being arrested and charged with his third DWI. McKinley County Deputy Dewayne Holder responded to a call for assistance at the crash site near the 39.4 mile marker. Holder arrived at the scene and met Officer Dominic Molina, who showed him a blue GMC Sierra that had stopped in a ditch to the side of the eastbound lanes.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Homicide victim identified, suspects named

The man that was shot outside of Pep Boys on Dec. 6 has been identified. On Dec. 6, around 11:30 am, Gallup Police officers were dispatched to Pep Boys, 702 U.S. Hwy. 491, in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased male, who appeared...
GALLUP, NM
Missing endangered juvenile

The Gallup Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Enel Halona. She is a 13-year-old Native American girl. She is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Halona was last seen around 11 pm on Dec. 22 at the Cliffside Apartments....
GALLUP, NM

