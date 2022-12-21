Read full article on original website
kdnk.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
gallupsun.com
Laying a hero to rest
Gallup says goodbye to Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura. “Friend, generous, and hero” were a few of the words spoken about the late Cpl. Hiroshi “Hershey’’ Miyamura, a U.S. Army Medal of Honor recipient, as he was laid to rest Dec. 10 at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.
gallupsun.com
Weekly DWI Report
DWI (Third) A vehicle crash on I-40 resulted in a Yatahey man, Nelson Kinsel, 62, being arrested and charged with his third DWI. McKinley County Deputy Dewayne Holder responded to a call for assistance at the crash site near the 39.4 mile marker. Holder arrived at the scene and met Officer Dominic Molina, who showed him a blue GMC Sierra that had stopped in a ditch to the side of the eastbound lanes.
gallupsun.com
Homicide victim identified, suspects named
The man that was shot outside of Pep Boys on Dec. 6 has been identified. On Dec. 6, around 11:30 am, Gallup Police officers were dispatched to Pep Boys, 702 U.S. Hwy. 491, in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased male, who appeared...
gallupsun.com
Missing endangered juvenile
The Gallup Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Enel Halona. She is a 13-year-old Native American girl. She is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Halona was last seen around 11 pm on Dec. 22 at the Cliffside Apartments....
