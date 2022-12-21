ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
For the first time in his professional career, New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Thibodeaux’s dominant performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 15 at FedEx Field.

In the much-needed 20-12 victory, Thibodeaux recorded 12 tackles (nine solo, three for a loss), one QB hit, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

Thibodeaux was so dominant he even surprised himself.

Leading up to the game, Thibodeaux told reporters, “prime time like me.” He specifically asked them to print that quote and he made sure to back up that confidence.

For the Giants, this is their fourth Player of the Week honor this season. Saquon Barkley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1, Graham Gano was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 and quarterback Daniel Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7.

