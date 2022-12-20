ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School

(KTTS News) — Springfield police have been investigating an attack by two pit bulls that injured 18 students and three teachers at the Willard Intermediate School. The attack was reported Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics treated the people who were hurt. Six needed emergency care. The pit bulls were euthanized after...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Fire destroys home on W Highway

A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday

While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
MONETT, MO
FOX 2

Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday

CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up

(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy

Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy