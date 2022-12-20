Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
KTTS
21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School
(KTTS News) — Springfield police have been investigating an attack by two pit bulls that injured 18 students and three teachers at the Willard Intermediate School. The attack was reported Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics treated the people who were hurt. Six needed emergency care. The pit bulls were euthanized after...
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
Apartments evacuated after fire starts in freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of the El Chaparral apartment complex on East Elm Street were forced to leave their homes after a fire started in the building. Firefighters were fighting the flames from the rooftop as smoke rolled out of the top floor of the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated and then moved to a […]
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
KTLO
Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday
While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
KTTS
Light Snow Possible On Christmas Before Temps Warm Up
(KTTS News) — There will be snow on the ground this Christmas, and some light snow could even fall on Christmas itself. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance for some light snow to fall Christmas night. At least 2 to 3 inches fell across the Ozarks...
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
Comments / 0