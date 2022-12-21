Read full article on original website
Dubuque Grants Extra Bag for Holiday Waste Collection; Updated Schedule For New Year’s
According to a release, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season. Now through Saturday, December 31st, all customers will be allowed to set out one extra 35-gallon container, up to 40 pounds in weight, or bag without the usually required green sticker. Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6am on the scheduled collection day.
A Large Garage Sale is Coming to Dubuque in January
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods to help usher in the upcoming new year. Jodi & KT Invite You are not wasting any time getting their 2023...
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday
If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in Dubuque in 2022
The end of the year brings a bevy of wrap-up lists. Top 10 best movies. Top 10 worst movies. Best songs. Most Googled words. The list(s) go on. One of them piqued my interest, however, on a local level: the most popular baby names in Eastern Iowa. KCRG published a...
City of Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Weather
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to blizzard conditions, the city has established warming centers for Today, December 22nd, and Tomorrow, Friday, December 23rd. Locations are as follows:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street; Thursday, 9am to 7pm, and Friday, 9am to 5pm. Multicultural...
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
Sawyer Brown Concert in Worthington, IA to Benefit Veterans
Annual veterans benefit concert in Worthington, Iowa on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Gates are at 2:00 pm and music starts at 2:30 pm. Tickets can be bought through their Facebook event page or HERE.
It Could Be a Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas for the Tri-States
With Christmas merely days away, the question on some people's mind is simple: will it be a White Christmas? Will see or at least have snow for the big day? For those clamoring for snow, the news is good... although it comes with a price. Multiple reports and forecasts for...
Popular Eastern Iowa Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display Open Through December 31
The holiday season is all about traditions and a new one started in eastern Iowa a couple of years ago. You can experience it right through New Year's Eve, on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Christmas night. When the pandemic came in 2020, very few good things came...
Dubuque Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in a Hit-and-Run
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
Enjoy Breakfast with Santa This Sunday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
When my kids were young, they always looked forward to meeting Santa. They would always be so excited. What kid wouldn't? But when you throw in breakfast too, it's a no-brainer!. Grab the kids, grandkids, and even the great-grandkids and bring them to Breakfast with Santa this Sunday, December 18th...
Kwik Stop Announces “Kwik Care” Charity Partners for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
