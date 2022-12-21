According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO