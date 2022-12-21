ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Grants Extra Bag for Holiday Waste Collection; Updated Schedule For New Year's

According to a release, the City of Dubuque is allowing its solid waste collection customers to set out one extra bag of garbage this holiday season. Now through Saturday, December 31st, all customers will be allowed to set out one extra 35-gallon container, up to 40 pounds in weight, or bag without the usually required green sticker. Trash must be set out to the curb or alley line by 6am on the scheduled collection day.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services

The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Free Parking in Dubuque Parking Ramps Through Tuesday

If you looking to get your car off the street so it doesn't get snowed in by city plows, the city of Dubuque is offering FREE parking. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted, the City of Dubuque will offer free parking in City-owned parking ramps from 3 p.m. today (Dec. 22) until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen's Police Academy

According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief

According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

There's a New Store Coming to Dubuque's Kennedy Mall

A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

City of Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Weather

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to blizzard conditions, the city has established warming centers for Today, December 22nd, and Tomorrow, Friday, December 23rd. Locations are as follows:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th Street; Thursday, 9am to 7pm, and Friday, 9am to 5pm. Multicultural...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect

Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Kwik Stop Announces "Kwik Care" Charity Partners for 2023

The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced their 2023 slate of charity partners for their Kwik Care program. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing

It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

