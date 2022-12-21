ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Boston 25 News WFXT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed

SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation.   Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

