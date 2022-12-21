Read full article on original website
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo community college district seeking applicants to fill board vacancy
With board member Maurice Goodman newly sworn into the Millbrae City Council, the San Mateo County Community College District needs to fill his vacated seat by mid-February for Trustee Area District 3. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the board voted to make a provisional appointment rather than holding a special election...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
KTVU FOX 2
NBC Bay Area
A San Jose drug dealer has been arrested and charged after a group of Los Gatos High School students overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills that they purchased from him, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Simon Armendariz, 23, was charged with felony drug sales to minors, the district...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
californiaglobe.com
Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 earlier this week to pass an ordinance that will ban landlords from using criminal background checks on potential tenants, becoming the first such county-wide ban in the Country. The ordinance, also known as the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, will prohibit both private...
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
A suspected drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens at Los Gatos High School, causing several to overdose.
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them, […]
Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation. Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
