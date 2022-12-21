Read full article on original website
Funds for Blight Removal Heading to Saginaw County
The recently passed $1.7 trillion federal spending package is providing some of that funding to the Saginaw County Land Bank Authorty to remove blighted properties. About $2.4 million will be used to demolish dangerous, vacant properties, including the demolition of a former Chevrolet Plant, the former Welcome Inn Motel in Buena Vista Township and vacant properties surrounding the campus of Covenant Healthcare. The funding will also help plant trees on vacant lots to improve urban tree cover.
Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest
A board member of Midland’s Shelterhouse has been removed following a domestic violence complaint. 51-year-old Pedro Figueroa was arrested last Wednesday and arraigned on misdemeanor domestic violence. He was released on a $500 bind. Figueroa was removed from his position of the board of Shelterhouse following the charges in...
Local Police Agencies to Receive Funding Boost
As part of the passage of a $1.7 trillion spending package, several law enforcement agencies will benefit from that funding to implement a new Law Enforcement Modernization Plan. Total funding for the region is more than $4.3 million, which will be used to allow local police departments to make critical...
St. Helen Man Wanted for Missing Court Appointment
Police in Roscommon County are looking for a man who was due to be sentenced. 41-year-old Brian Lahar of Saint Helen was arrested and convicted on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, but failed to show up to his sentencing hearing. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say he also has a bench warrant for failing to appear at a pre-trial and bond violation hearing on a charge of second-offense domestic violence.
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
State Police Trooper Injured in Crash
A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
STARS Funding Boost to Upgrade Fleet
As part of the federal budget passed Friday, STARS bus system in Saginaw will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 large transit buses. The funding will allow STARS to improve much needed transportation services, allowing riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education and jobs. The current STARS fleet of 43 full size buses was purchased used or refurbished to extend their use. In 2019, STARS was awarded a discretionary grant to fund vehicle replacements along with facility and security updates. That grant funded eight buses currently being manufactured in California which will be the first “new” full-size transit buses for STARS since 2010.
Bay County Health Department to Receive Federal Funds for New Building
The Bay County Health Department will receive federal funding to build a new health facility. Currently, the department offers services like public health, primary care, substance abuse treatment and other human service programs and agencies, which are spread cross the county at various locations. The department will get $2 million from a recently passed spending package to go toward the construction of a facility housing all of these programs and services in one place.
