SNAPPED: Holiday Lights across the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Holidays!. Enjoy the light show below courtesy of the Buckrail community. A huge thank you to all that shared their holiday displays!. The Buckrail team wishes our wonderful community a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!. See the slideshow below for photo credits.
A first look at 548 Snow King Loop, 481
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
SNAPPED: Santa on the Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Santa is making evening appearances on Jackson’s Town Square through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The annual tradition, hosted by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce continues this year with an opportunity to take photos and meet with Santa each evening from 5-7 p.m. including on Christmas Eve. A nativity scene is also on display on the Town Square now through Jan. 3.
SNAPPED: This past week in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Let’s take a look back at this past week in Jackson Hole through the lens of Buckrail Photographer Nick Sulzer.
Roadhouse and Melvin complete merger
JACKSON, Wyo. — As of yesterday Dec. 22, Roadhouse Brewing Co. officially owns Melvin Brewing Company. Last month, representatives from both brewing companies confirmed that Roadhouse signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations. The price of the acquisition remains confidential. “Both breweries have a similar...
Multiple slide-offs reported on I-15, US 20
POCATELLO — Multiple slide-offs have been reported on Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Inkom. Crashes and slide-offs are also occurring on US Highway 20 between Rigby and Rexburg. Idaho State Police urge all drivers to use caution on the roads as areas are slick and snow is falling. You...
Ski safety tips for navigating the slopes this holiday season
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The holiday season is here, and for many, that means family gatherings and ski vacations. Last season, Dr. Jeffrey Greenbaum medical director at St. Johns’s Health in the Emergency Department and medical director at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Ski Patrol shared these tips for navigating potentially crowded slopes.
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
SNAPPED: Frigid temperatures set in across Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Frigid conditions are hitting the Tetons. The temperature hit -20 degrees this morning at 8:15 a.m. at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), according to the National Weather Service. As of 2:10 p.m., the temperature at JAC is now 3 degrees. Buckrail Photographer Nick Sulzer snapped these...
‘Tis the season to recycle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans pile up an incredible 25 percent more trash than they do during any other time of the year. This excess waste production equals about 30 pounds of extra trash per person during the holiday weeks. The biggest holiday offenders are wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, food waste and boxes.
UPDATE: Power restored to 549 households in Victor
VICTOR, Idaho — About 549 households in Teton County Idaho are without power, according to Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s website. The company provides service to 8,572 members in Teton County Idaho. On the Community Page of Teton County Idaho, the company commented on a post in which...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
Authorities: Man shot by family member during disturbance in local neighborhood
Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self defense striking him in the leg. Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho...
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
Man sentenced to probation after attacking two people in their home
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was sentenced on Tuesday after assaulting a couple in their home and being found in possession of illegal drugs. Michael Webster, 37, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Youth suicide a growing issue in Jackson
A new study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown a disturbing increase in the number of children seeking help for suicidal ideation and, Jackson Hole is no exception. In 2020, nearly one-quarter of all deaths of children between the ages of 5 and 19 were due to...
