19. Arkansas

magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
Kait 8
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
Kait 8
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
littlerocksoiree.com
This Commission Found Child Care Central to Status of Women in Arkansas
Stressed about child care? The state of Arkansas hears you loud and clear. The Arkansas Women's Commission appointed early this year has issued its final report, and its No. 1 recommendation for state government is to "meaningfully engage the business community to address child care challenges." The commission, funded in...
Arkansas energy companies ask customers to limit electricity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Energy companies are asking customers to conserve power due to a strain on the grid. Arkansas's power grid, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, spans across several states — most of which are all facing the arctic blast at once. "There is a high demand for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
waldronnews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why Arkansans may have seen a spike in their natural gas bill this month
ARKANSAS, USA — With cold weather on the way, some people might be tempted to crank up their home heating up. Though some Summit Utilities customers have been a bit more hesitant to reach for the thermostat after seeing a recent hike in their bill. Lori Murillo explained that...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,645 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,645 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,761 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders names Hugh McDonald to Commerce post, Shane Khoury to Energy and Environment
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Thursday (Dec. 22) former Entergy Arkansas CEO Hugh McDonald as her choice to lead the Arkansas Department of Commerce, the cabinet post that oversees economic development and recruiting, and other agencies dealing with banking, securities and insurance. McDonald, who has been retired from Entergy since 2016,...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
mysaline.com
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
magnoliareporter.com
State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt
With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas flu deaths rise by 22 during past week
The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season increased by 22 during the week ended Saturday, December 17. Arkansas Department of Health figures for Week 50 also reported “high” ratings for 10 of 13 activity indicators for influenza-like illnesses. The ADH emphasizes that the number of flu...
Brookings Institution
3 states in the Deep South are collaborating to advance community schools
Rosenwald Schools: A blueprint for community schools in the Deep South. Community school strategies are starting to flourish in the Deep South, jumpstarting a powerful, equitable, and community-informed educational approach that lays the foundation for teaching and learning. The basis for community schools in the South has historic roots that offer ways to practice democracy and build a shared future in the present day.
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
