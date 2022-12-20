ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

#19. Arkansas

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,031

magnoliareporter.com

Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out

Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

This Commission Found Child Care Central to Status of Women in Arkansas

Stressed about child care? The state of Arkansas hears you loud and clear. The Arkansas Women's Commission appointed early this year has issued its final report, and its No. 1 recommendation for state government is to "meaningfully engage the business community to address child care challenges." The commission, funded in...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
ARKANSAS STATE
waldronnews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
MAGNOLIA, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,645 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,645 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,761 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt

With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas flu deaths rise by 22 during past week

The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season increased by 22 during the week ended Saturday, December 17. Arkansas Department of Health figures for Week 50 also reported “high” ratings for 10 of 13 activity indicators for influenza-like illnesses. The ADH emphasizes that the number of flu...
ARKANSAS STATE
Brookings Institution

3 states in the Deep South are collaborating to advance community schools

Rosenwald Schools: A blueprint for community schools in the Deep South. Community school strategies are starting to flourish in the Deep South, jumpstarting a powerful, equitable, and community-informed educational approach that lays the foundation for teaching and learning. The basis for community schools in the South has historic roots that offer ways to practice democracy and build a shared future in the present day.
LOUISIANA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

Community Policy