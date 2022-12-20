38. Tennessee

Related
WYSH AM 1380
State unemployment data released
(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
foodmanufacturing.com
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids
A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Tomahawk
TWRA season update
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
wjhl.com
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
Tennessee has High Level of Flu Activity
Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York City...
themoorecountynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Christmas songs with Tennessee ties
Looking to give your holiday playlist a little boost? Here's a list of Christmas songs that are either about Tennessee or recorded in the state.
mymix1041.com
New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023
A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
radio7media.com
THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid frigid temperatures
With much of the nation dealing with extreme low temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible until further notice.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
Tennessee lawmaker to file bill changing first grade minimum age requirement
Under the proposed legislation, Tennessee students would need to turn seven before the school year starts. If a student is younger and their parents/guardian thinks they're ready, they would have to take a local assessment to prove readiness.
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To Relocate
Do you know someone who is thinking of moving to Tennessee? Well, the state is trying to attract new residents. The incentive is a bonus check of $5,000 and $15,000 for Americans who move to the area. The city hopes to gain new talent by helping people with relocation costs.
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players
NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program. “That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark...
