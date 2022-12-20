ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

#38. Tennessee

By Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtDpL_0jq7VAtj00

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,036

WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Tennessee has High Level of Flu Activity

Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York City...
TENNESSEE STATE
themoorecountynews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023

A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP plans roadside checkpoints in January

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Memphis Flyer

In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
