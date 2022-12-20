ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

#34. Kentucky

The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ij3H_0jq7V7Kn00

- Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,669

townepost.com

Top 10 Stories 2022: Kentucky

As we draw closer to 2023, we like to take a look back on our top 10 stories of 2022 for our Kentucky magazines. Check out our Top 10 list for this year in Kentucky, according to our Google Analytics!. 1. Sara Gettelfinger: True Expression – Click here to read...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

A plea to Kentucky’s teachers

I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction.  […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out

Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills

Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front

FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite

Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentuckians advised to avoid nonessential travel

Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road. “Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Kentucky reaches record for pediatric flu deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported three new flu-related deaths among patients younger than 18. The deaths are contained in Kentucky’s weekly report for the week ending Dec. 10 filed Monday to the CDC. A total of 30 children have died from influenza across the U.S. so...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

