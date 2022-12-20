34. Kentucky

Related
Kentucky electric cooperatives ask consumers to reduce power usage
Electric power consumption in Kentucky is approaching record levels due to the extreme cold Winter Storm Elliott brought forth.
townepost.com
Top 10 Stories 2022: Kentucky
As we draw closer to 2023, we like to take a look back on our top 10 stories of 2022 for our Kentucky magazines. Check out our Top 10 list for this year in Kentucky, according to our Google Analytics!. 1. Sara Gettelfinger: True Expression – Click here to read...
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January.
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WUKY
Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out
Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills
Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
wdrb.com
LG&E asking customers to conserve energy as it performs rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E and KU are asking customers to help it conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. The utility company said that pressure is creating scattered power outages, but technicians are "working diligently" to minimize extended impact. In an effort to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite
Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentuckians advised to avoid nonessential travel
Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road. “Stay inside and stay off the roads to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The best way to help is not to add another car to the backups.”
Daily Beast
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Fox 19
Kentucky reaches record for pediatric flu deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported three new flu-related deaths among patients younger than 18. The deaths are contained in Kentucky’s weekly report for the week ending Dec. 10 filed Monday to the CDC. A total of 30 children have died from influenza across the U.S. so...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0